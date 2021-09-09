5 richest ministers in the Jokowi administration





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A number of ministers of President Joko Widodo or the Jokowi administration have assets of over Rs 1 trillion. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced that there are 70 percent of civil servants whose wealth increased during the pandemic, while around 20 percent of them experienced a decrease in their wealth. . “We observed that during the pandemic of the last year, in general, 70% of the assets of civil servants have increased,” said Pahala Nainggolan, KPK’s prevention and surveillance assistant at the time. from an online discussion, Tuesday, September 7. Tempo summed up the richest ministers based on the latest report as of December 31, 2020. 1. Sandiaga Uno Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has the highest assets of Rs.3815 billion. His wealth has declined from the previous report in 2019, which was 5.099 billion rupees. 2. Revelation Sakti Trenggono The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Wahyu Sakti Trenggono is in second place with total assets of 2,428 billion rupees. His wealth has increased from 2019, which was 1,947 billion rupees. 3. Erick Thohir SOE Minister Erick Thohir said its assets stood at Rs 2,312 trillion. His wealth has declined slightly from 2019, which was Rs 2,316 billion. 4. Prabowo Subianto Defense Minister Prabowo declared his wealth at 2,029 billion rupees. Last year, its assets amounted to 2,005 trillion rupees. 5. Nadiem Makarim Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim is in fifth position with assets of Rs 1,192 trillion. His wealth declined slightly from the previous year, which was Rs 1,225 billion. Mr. Rosseno Aji | Maudey K. Setyakusuma

