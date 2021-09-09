Programs at 27,000 kiosks, distribution of ration bags and more: BJP’s mega plan for Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday





From handing out 14 crore ration bags with “Thank You Modiji” printed on it to 5 crore postcards with her photo posted from stalls across India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to go big for the 71st anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a three-week campaign to showcase his work. From September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, the 20-day mega-campaign “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan” will include several activities, including distribution of ration cards, river clean-up campaigns, blood donation and more, ending October 7th. The programs will take place at more than 27,000 stalls across Uttar Pradesh as part of the campaign. READ: PM Modi to launch university and defense corridor node to boost Aligarh development ahead of UP polls The Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan (campaign of service and dedication) will be directed and supervised by party leader JP Nadda. The campaign was not only timed with Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday, but also marks 20 years of his public life as an administrator on October 7. Main activities of Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan: -Five “Merci Modiji” postcards will be sent directly to PM Modi as a sign of gratitude for his contribution to the welfare of the poor by mobilizing people at the stand. -A virtual exhibition on the NaMo application on PM Modi. -Donation of artificial limbs to Divyangs. -Distribution of fruit in poor neighborhoods, orphanages, retirement homes and hospitals. -Distribution of ration bags under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Officials were tasked with visiting ration centers and recording videos of beneficiaries expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. READ ALSO : Gujarat: BJP to organize statewide ‘Ram Dhun’ programs ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday According to reports, the BJP aims to distribute 14 bags of crore, each with the photo of Prime Minister Modi, thanking the Prime Minister for the ration of 5 kg per person under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. -Likewise, party members were invited to visit vaccination centers to conduct awareness campaigns and record videos of beneficiaries thanking PM Modi for the Covid-19 vaccination. -On the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi (October 2) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (September 25), party workers were invited to carry out cleanliness campaigns and organize programs for the needy at the booth level, respectively. -Instructions were given to put up signs in each circle thanking PM Modi for providing free food grains and free vaccination to the poor. -Party workers have been tasked with organizing seminars and conferences to highlight the work accomplished in 20 years of PM Modi’s public service. -71 spots on the main rivers of Uttar Pradesh for cleanliness in the car. BJP National Secretaries General Kailash Vijayvargiya, Daggubati Purandeswari, Vinod Sonkar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Chairman Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar were specially tasked with ensuring Prime Minister Modi’s birthday and service campaign took place. goes as planned. READ ALSO : BRICS adopt counterterrorism action plan under Prime Minister Modis READ ALSO : New survey on NaMo app to gauge public opinion on government performance and Prime Minister popularity in poll-linked states LOOK: PM visits Vadnagar: watch PM Modi grow nostalgic for the stories of his hometown

