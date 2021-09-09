National Sports Day: Presidents salute Olympic and Paralympic athletes





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the 38th National Sports Day was marked by a number of great achievements of Indonesian athletes. “We are commemorating National Sports Day this year with an excellent record by winning various medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic events,” Jokowi said during a speech at the National Sports Day commemoration, which aired on Youtube on Thursday. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Indonesia won five medals: a gold medal in women’s doubles badminton, a silver medal in weightlifting, a bronze medal in men’s singles badminton, a bronze medal in men’s weightlifting and a bronze medal in women’s weightlifting. Meanwhile, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the Indonesian contingent won a total of nine medals – a gold medal in women’s doubles badminton, a gold medal in mixed doubles badminton, a silver medal in singles badminton. ladies, one silver in men’s singles badminton, one silver in weightlifting, one bronze in track and field, one bronze in table tennis in men’s singles and two bronze medals in badminton in men’s singles. “The achievements that inspire the whole nation not only make us proud, but also spur the birth of brighter sporting achievements in the future,” added the President. He praised the athletes for their hard work and the perseverance of the coaches, who have developed great talents, thus securing Indonesia’s position as a great nation through various sporting achievements. “We must continue to improve athletic achievements. Achievements do not just appear, achievements are produced through a systematic and sustainable coaching process from upstream to downstream,” Jokowi added. He also urged everyone to focus on creating great talent in sports. “In order for (for new great athletes) to be born more and more, the most superior achievements will make Indonesia proud at the international level, which has great potential to win Olympic medals,” Jokowi said. The President said that Indonesia actually has a lot of great athletes with potential. “Badminton, weight lifting, rock climbing, archery, shooting, karate, taekwondo, cycle racing, track and field, swimming, rowing and artistic gymnastics, as well as two other sports that must be well prepared, pencak silat and wushu”, he added. . He then called on all stakeholders to collaborate and create an increasingly successful sports industry. “Organize various healthy sports competitions and stimulate achievement, find top talents from an early age, so that they become a solid foundation for advancing the world of Indonesian sports,” Jokowi told them. In the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON), there are 14 sports branches for the Olympics that are prioritized by the government, he noted. These are athletics, badminton, rock climbing, artistic gymnastics, weight lifting, bicycle racing, archery, shooting, swimming, rowing, karate, taekwondo, wushu and martial arts. In addition, there are also five priority sports branches for the Paralympic Games, such as para-badminton, para-weightlifting, swimming, para table tennis and para-athletics. Related news: The Olympics are not only about medals but also about participation: Committee

Related News: Government to Build Centralized Training Center in Cibubur, East Jakarta

Related news: Indonesia breaks four-decade wait for gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/188297/national-sports-day-presidents-lauds-olympic-paralympic-athletes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos