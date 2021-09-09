Of course, Trump is obsessed with a Confederate general who thought black people should be the property





You can’t count on much in life, but one thing you can count on is that at all times Donald Trump will say something fucked up and racist. A very short and by no means exhaustive list of things that came out of his mouth includes telling four congressmen of color to return to the totally broken and crime infested places they came from, when the three quarters of the group came from US; would have called Haiti and various African countries countries of shit; call the kung flu COVID-19; and describing Baltimore, whose population is predominantly black, a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess that no human being would want to live in. That, of course, does not include when he praised a group of white nationalists and neo-Nazis and said he had some very good people among them, or when he refused to condemn white supremacist and militia groups during one of the 2020 presidential debates. Or when it banned travel to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Or when he called Mexican rapists and criminals. Or when he started a whole movement based on the idea that the first black president in our country’s history could not have been born in the United States. As you can see, the list goes on and on.

So, obviously, it wasn’t much of a surprise when Trump took to the skies after Virginia removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, whom the ex-president insisted was the one of the greatest military leaders of all time, despite the embarrassing fact that he literally fought so white people could continue to own black people.

For politicians:

Robert E. Lee is considered by many generals to be the greatest strategist of all, Trump said in the statement. President Lincoln wanted him to rule the North, in which case the war would have been over in a day. Robert E. Lee chose the other side instead because of his great love for Virginia and, with the exception of Gettysburg, would have won the war. He should be remembered as the greatest unifying force after the end of the war, ardent in his determination to bring North and South together through many means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good citizens. from that country, Trump added. .

Except for Gettysburg. Were just going to leave that one there.

Lee was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans as he led the fight to defend the South’s ability to own blacks as property. Lee was raised as a heroic figure in the South even today, an ideology historians call the Lost Causea Campaign designed to erase slavery as the cause of Civil War, pushing the idea that Confederate combat was a heroic fight. Atlantic historian David Blight wrote that he provided a basis on which Southerners built the Jim Crow system.

Okay, so obviously your standard Trump racism, although here’s where things take an unexpected and hilarious turn:

In a statement on Wednesday, Trump said that if Lee had commanded US troops in Afghanistan, the country would have achieved victory years ago. What embarrassment we suffer because we do not have the genius of a Robert. E. Lee! Trump said.

Ah yes, if Lee had commanded troops in Afghanistan, we would have totally won this war, right, yes. Lee sure wouldn’t have been too busy asking questions of people like, guys? What is a reservoir? What is an airplane? Where’s my musket?

[Lees] A 21-foot-tall bronze statue was lowered to the ground in Richmond on Wednesday morning, to cheers from a cheerful crowd of hundreds. A task force has cut the statue into pieces in order to transport it to an undisclosed state-owned facility until a decision is made on where it will go next. Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia called for the statues to be removed last summer as the nation protested the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Wednesday’s move was a watershed moment for activists whose calls have been dismissed for years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/donald-trump-robert-e-lee-statue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos