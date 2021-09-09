Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Paralympic medalists Suhas Yathiraj and Harvinder Singh





PM Modi has met several Paralympians, including Harvinder Singh and Suhas Yathiraj. New Delhi: “Happy to be among videos (connoisseurs), ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when he interacted with the Paralympic medal-winning duo of commuter-bureaucrat Suhas Yathiraj and archer-economics scholar Harvinder Singh over breakfast this morning. . Mr. Yathiraj, who won a silver medal, is currently a magistrate of the Noida district, while Mr. Singh, the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Games, holds a doctorate in economy. PM Modi welcomed Paralympians, their coaches and support staff to his residence to celebrate the record 19 medals, including five gold, won by the contingent of 54. “He started the conversation by saying he was happy to be among a table of Vidvaans. He praised Harvinder’s initiative to pursue doctoral studies and added that it shatters the myth that studies and sports are mutually exclusive, ”an official source told PTI. That was not all; PM Modi seemed well aware of the varied interests of the athletes, including shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze medal to become the first Indian woman to achieve such a feat. The 19-year-old, paralyzed to the waist, explained how she was inspired by excellence while reading Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography. PM Modi urged all athletes to read the life stories of inspiring people from all walks of life to improve their worldview. The Prime Minister also had a word with javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, who won a silver medal this time after gold medals in 2004 and 2016, reminding him of a promise he made to her: to visit the Statue of Unity with his family in Gujarat. The source said PM Modi interacted with every athlete in attendance and asked about their families.

