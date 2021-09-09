Lindsey Buckingham compares Stevie Nicks to Donald Trump





Anyone who is vaguely familiar with Fleetwood Mac knows that the band has had their fair share of disagreements, but we have a new development in the thorny relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks which is perhaps the thorniest to date. In a new Rolling Stone profile, Buckingham compared his former bandmate (and ex-girlfriend) to Donald Trump recalling being fired from the band in 2018.

I think other members of the group just felt they didn’t have enough power, individually, for their own reasons, to stand up for what was right, Buckingham told the post, referring to Nicks’ control on Fleetwood Mac. And so, it became a bit like Trump and the Republicans.

Elsewhere in the interview, Buckingham suggested that Nicks may have been jealous or upset that he was able to start a family in his forties, as it destroyed any chance of them getting back together romantically.

It was certainly not lost on her that, although I waited until I was 48 to have my first child, I went under the thread, he said.

Nicks responded by posting a lengthy statement to Rolling Stone, which you can read below:

It’s unfortunate that Lindsey chose to tell a revisionist story of what happened in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac. His version of events is factually inaccurate, and while I have never spoken publicly about the matter, preferring not to release dirty laundry, it certainly seems like the time has come to shed some light on the truth. After an extremely difficult time with Lindsey at MusiCares in New York in 2018, I decided on my own that I was no longer willing to work with him. I could publicly reflect on the many reasons why, and maybe I will one day in a memoir, but suffice it to say that we could start in 1968 and work through 2018 with a litany of very specific reasons why I will not work with him. . To be extremely clear, I didn’t have him fired, I didn’t ask for him to be fired, I didn’t ask for him to be fired. Frankly, I got fired. I proactively withdrew from the group and from a situation that I considered toxic to my well-being. I had finished. If the band continued without me, so be it. I have stood for independence all my life and believe that every human being should have absolute freedom to define their limits of what they can and cannot work with. And after lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a group with a legacy steeped in evolution and change, found a new way forward with two extremely talented new members. Also, regarding a family comment, I was thrilled for Lindsey when he had kids, but I wasn’t interested in making those same life choices. These are my decisions that I must make on my own. I am proud of the life choices I have made, and it seems a shame for him to pass judgment on anyone who chooses to live their life on their own terms, even if it seems different from their life choices.

You can read Buckingham’s full profile here.

