China’s Common Prosperity Campaign Drops Luxury Stocks

Index moves is our monthly analysis of the biggest rises and falls in the Jing Daily KraneShares China Global Luxury Index, which tracks the performance of the global luxury market. The index is based on theJing Daily Global Luxury ScoreandDaily Jing Brand Awareness Score in China in addition to fluctuations in market capitalization and the closing price of shares. Below, we highlight the luxury brand movements for the month ending August 31, 2021.

On August 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping shocked the country’s wealthy with their complacency when he told the Communist Party leadership that the government should redistribute wealth in the interests of common prosperity.

Three days later, the Jing Daily KraneShares China Global Luxury Index hit a new low of 324.43 as investors lowered the stock prices of the world’s largest luxury companies, wiping out nearly 10%, or 62 billion ($ 73 billion), of the cumulative value of LVMH, Herms, Kering, Richemont and Burberry.

Some investors have even started betting against luxury companies. August 20, the same day, Jing Daily KraneShares Index bottomed out, short positions in Herms stood at 0.9%, down from 0.7% at the start of the month, according to data from IHS Markit.

The concern for luxury brands and investors is that Xis’ comments, while not yet translated into policy, will reduce the wealth of China’s richest and, in turn, reduce their ability to spend on luxury goods. . With some brands, such as Burberry, now dependent on China for more than half of global revenues, any policy change can have dramatic effects.

Xis’ 2013 anti-corruption campaign, which targeted bribes and giveaways among government officials, is fresh on the minds of many investors. According to a paper published by the Kellogg School of Management, the campaign contributed to a 55% drop in imports of luxury goods worth $ 194 million. Swiss watches and premium alcohol are the two product categories most affected by policies.

But in 2013, luxury brands could at least count on wealthy Chinese travelers to keep spending abroad. This purchasing power has been much less readily available in 2021 as strict travel restrictions have persisted and an increased appetite for local purchases is expected to persist even after Chinese citizens can resume international travel. We have now reached the peak of spending by Chinese people outside of China, says Adam Knight, co-founder of Tong, a market intelligence company specializing in China.

Brands with a strong presence in China will therefore fare better. Take Burberry, which dropped the Jing Daily KraneShares Index in May following the cotton boycott in Xinjiang. In August, however, Burberry returned to the index, ending the month in fourth place.

It would have been easy for Burberry to scare off, says Knight. Still, they kept their cool and doubled down on the winning formula which has achieved great success over the past two years.

This winning formula includes a large digital presence through online activations, including gamification and NFTs, and culturally focused campaigns such as partnering with local Chinese artists to create installation pieces featuring his new Olympia bag. Combined with a strong commercial presence (97 of the 214 Burberry stores are in China), Burberrys weighs on the Jing Daily KraneShares Index increased.

Many believe that luxury spending will largely not be affected by Xi’s common prosperity message. Spending on luxury brands is now ingrained in Chinese middle class culture, so it will not be affected by wealth redistribution policies, says Rafael Steinmetz Leffa, executive director of the management company. GWM fortune. Xi’s message, he believes, is more aimed at encouraging philanthropic spending among the wealthy, noting that luxury spending among his clients remains unchanged.

In addition, Xi has in fact encouraged domestic luxury consumption over the years. The government has spent a lot of time and energy repatriating luxury spending, whether in the form of cross-border e-commerce incentives or the establishment of duty-free shopping zones, says Knight. Cracking down now would simply be pushing back overseas luxury spending as travel begins to open up again in 2022. Personally, I also doubt that the government is taking any really meaningful steps to reduce high-end consumption in China itself. same.

At the end of the month, the Jing Daily KraneShares Index had nearly recouped its losses from mid-August, showing that at least some investor confidence was in luxury brands by early September.