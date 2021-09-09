President inaugurates Paselloreng dam in South Sulawesi





The water supply will be adequate if we have as many dams as possible as they can provide a sustainable supply Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday inaugurated the Paselloreng Dam and Gilireng Spillway in Wajo District, South Sulawesi Province. “WL (praise God), the Paselloreng Dam in Wajo District, South Sulawesi – which was built in 2015 – is completed today and is ready for use, “he noted. First Lady Iriana Jokowi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, Chief of Wajo District, Amran Mahmud, as well as other officials also attended the inauguration. “The construction of the Paselloreng dam cost 771 billion rupees. In addition, the dam is equipped with the Gilireng irrigation spillway which will greatly support South Sulawesi as a national food barn,” Jokowi said. The president stressed that securing the water supply is crucial to achieve national food security. “The water supply will be sufficient if we have as many dams as possible as they can provide a sustainable supply,” he added. In addition, a total of 17 dams will be completed in 2021, he informed. They are expected to increase and strengthen Indonesia’s food security, he said. With a capacity of 138 million cubic meters and covering an area of ​​1,258 hectares, the Paselloreng dam will be able to irrigate 8,500 hectares of rice fields, the president noted. “We hope that the available water supply will increase the frequency of planting – one to two or three times – to increase the productivity of the land and improve the welfare of farmers,” he said. The dam will also help ensure water security, he added. “It can mitigate the flooding of the Gilireng River up to 489 cubic meters per second and deliver 145 liters of raw water per second, which will serve six sub-districts of Wajo district,” he explained. In addition, the dam also has conservation areas that can be used for tourism and provide alternative income to the community, he noted. The dam was built through operational cooperation between the public construction company PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk and a subsidiary of the Kalla group, PT Bumi Karsa. Gilireng Weir, located in Arajang village, Wajo district, was built at a cost of 199 billion rupees. The 50-meter-wide spillway can serve as a source of irrigation water that will be supplied by the Paselloreng Dam, officials said. The weir has a flow rate of 16.34 cubic meters per second, they added. Related news: Jokowi heads to east Java to review vaccination and inaugurate Bendo dam

