Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai dies





PESHAWAR:

Renowned journalist and expert on Afghan affairs, Rahimullah Yousafzai died of prolonged illness in Peshawar on Thursday evening.

According to his family, the veteran journalist suffered from cancer which caused his death. He was 66 years old.

The funeral prayer will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in his home village of Inzargi, Ghundo, in the Katlang subdivision of Mardan district, near the Katlang interchange on the Swat highway.

In a Facebook post, her son confirmed the sad news. Arshad Yousufzai said his father took his last breath after battling cancer for more than 15 months.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Rahimullah Yousafzai. He was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter account after the sad news emerged.

According to Prime Minister Imran, Yousafzai was an opinion maker because his columns were well documented. “My condolences and prayers go out to the family.”

Saddened to learn of the death of Rahimullah Yousafzai. He was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well documented. My condolences and prayers go out to the family.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2021

The Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also expressed his sincere condolences on the occasion of the sad disappearance of a veteran journalist.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen,” the army chief said, quoted by DG ISPR.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses his sincere condolences on the sad passing of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai. “May Allah bless her soul and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS.

– DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 9, 2021

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, also expressed his deep sadness and sorrow over the death of the senior journalist.

In his condolence message, the minister said that an era of journalism ended with the death of Rahimullah Yousafzai as his grip on Afghan affairs and border issues were unmatched and no one could achieve this. level.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and to grant patience to the bereaved family to endure the irreparable loss with serenity.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib offered his condolences on Yousafzai’s death, saying the death of such a veteran journalist has created a journalism vacuum.

In his separate message, the minister said that Yousufzai continued to highlight the issues of tribal and border areas forcefully at every forum.

Rahimullah Yusufzai was a well-respected journalist in the country, who made a name for himself for his precise, objective and impartial reporting on national and international issues, in particular on the situation in Afghanistan.

He has remained associated with the BBC and several other national and international news organizations and has a proven track record.

Before his disappearance, Rahimullah was the resident editor of The News International in Peshawar.

He was a role model for young journalists who always helped them write on different issues, especially political, security and strategic in addition to Afghan issues.

In view of meritorious service, the government of Pakistan decorated him with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Rahimullah Yousafzai was also chief patron of the Sarhad Sports Writers Association (SSWA) in 1989. He was possibly the first SSWP journalist to travel to Beijing, China to cover the 1990 Asian Games. .

Governor and Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also expressed their deep sadness and sorrow over Yousafzai’s sad passing and called his death a great loss.

Praising the service of the deceased journalist, the chief minister said he was an institution and his contributions to journalism will be remembered forever.

He said Yousafzai was a true professional and that the void created after his death would hardly be filled.

The Peshawar Press Club cabinet also expressed sorrow over the death of Rahimullah Yousafzai.

The other condolences are as follows:

Heartbroken by the death of Rahimullah Yousafzai. A seasoned journalist, seasoned analyst and meticulous gentleman, his death left a great void in journalism. He was one of the most credible voices on politics in the region, especially Afghanistan and the war on terror.

– Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 9, 2021

Deeply saddened by the death of the eminent journalist and great human being Rahimullah Yusufzai. We have lost an icon of our rapidly disappearing cultural norms. We will miss him. That his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/pnzhKweNDw

– Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadeurSadiq) September 9, 2021

Deeply saddened by the death of famous journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai Sympathies with the bereaved family and prayers for the eternal peace of the deceased soul The precious services will always be remembered.pic.twitter.com / PVikgYqFXO

– Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) September 9, 2021

Deeply shocked by the sad disappearance of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai sahab. He was an inspiration. He had specialized reporting on Afghanistan and counterterrorism issues. May Allah Almighty bless the soul of the deceased in Jannah. My condolences to the bereaved RIP family

– Shehryar Afridi (@ ShehryarAfridi1) September 9, 2021

Saddened to learn of the passing of Rahimullah Yusufzai. He will be remembered as one of Pakistan’s best journalists. My deepest condolences to his family and my prayers for the soul of the deceased.

– Abdul Aleem Khan (@aleemkhan_pti) September 9, 2021

Sincere condolences on the sad death of famous journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai. May Allah bless her soul and grant her family the patience to endure this loss Amen! He was an authority on Afghan politics. He will always be missed.pic.twitter.com/QjNv8BymNE

– Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) September 9, 2021

I was so shocked to learn of the sad disappearance of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai. He was a friend of mine and I had known him for two decades. Its emptiness is irreparable. May Allah rest his soul in paradise. We belong to Allah and to Him, we will return.

– Suhail Shaheen. (@ suhailshaheen1) September 9, 2021

Saddened to learn of the death of senior journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai Sb. May he rest in peace. Sincere condolences to his family. I will be remembered for his professionalism, his decency, his dedication to his work and his gentle demeanor. pic.twitter.com/FEpTAivFQS

– Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) September 9, 2021

The death of Rahimullah Yousufzai today is a great loss not only for his family but also for journalism. Although national, he belonged to an endangered class. I had the privilege of interacting very closely with him first in a research institute and then in the RIP press

– Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) September 9, 2021

