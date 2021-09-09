PM Modi chairs the BRICS Summit; Command Center 66 Cr Covishield & more





PM Modi chairs the BRICS Summit; highlights the “many firsts”, the plan to fight terrorism Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Thursday the 13th BRICS Summit on the theme “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus”. The virtual summit brought together Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Speaking at the virtual summit, Prime Minister Modi addressed a variety of issues ranging from the fight against terrorism, green tourism and COVID-19. Read the full story BRICS: Putin castigates US for “irresponsible attempts to impose foreign values” on Afghanistan Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the 13th BRICS summit on September 9, criticized the United States in his opening speech. The Kremlin leader said the international community will have to clean up the mess left in Afghanistan by the United States. In addition, he urged member states to respect the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and not to interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Read the full story Center places order for 66 Cr Covishield doses with SII; To be provided by December As India continues to fight the pandemic, the Union government on Thursday placed an order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 66 crore doses of Covishield to be provided by December. The latest development comes after SII’s director of government and regulatory affairs Prakash Kumar Singh informed the Department of Health that the company would be able to deliver 22.29 crore in doses of Covishield in September. Read the full story PM Modi and Amit Shah to start campaigns for UP polls with consecutive visits after Dusshera In an important development regarding the upcoming assembly elections next year, the BJP would sound the ballot for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after Dussehra, sources told Republic Media Network. As the elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel one after another to polling place Uttar Pradesh to undertake a election campaign and rallies. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi would address more than 24 rallies, while Amit Shah would address more than 48 rallies for the upcoming elections. Read the full story CPIM to launch nationwide protest against BJP for alleged attack on its offices in Tripura Tripura has witnessed several incidents of violence in various parts of the state as clashes erupted between CPI (M) and BJP activists, the former accusing the latter of destroying their office. CPI (M) Indian Communist Party leader Prakash Karat on Thursday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out such activities in Agartala and announced a nationwide protest against the violence. Read the full story The missing leader of the NC, TS Wazir, found dead in his Delhi apartment; Police register murder case After National Conference (NC) chief Tarlochan Singh Wazir was found dead at his residence in New Delhi, Delhi police on Thursday recorded a murder case. In the recorded case, Harpreet Singh, an acquaintance of Tarlochan Singh, was named as a suspect. Several Delhi police teams have been formed to locate Harpreet Singh who is currently on the run. Read the full story Param Bir Singh met Vaze & Sharma after the murder of Mansukh Hiren; called it suicide: NIA More details continue to emerge in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, as the NIA indictment cited a Maharashtra police official as a witness who told them he saw the elder. Mumbai policeman and alleged dating specialist Pradeep Sharma escorted by another disgraced ex-cop. Sachin Vaze from the office of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after the death of Mansukh Hiren. The witness also revealed that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that Mansukh Hiren had committed suicide. Pradeep Sharma is one of the accused in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Read the full story Taliban propaganda dismantled; Northern Alliance reveals Pakistan’s role in the fall of Panjshir In a major development, the Northern Alliance dismantled Taliban propaganda on Thursday and released a video describing Pakistan’s role in the fall of Panjshir. Breaking down Taliban propaganda, key Northern Alliance commanders were seen in the video speaking to the Afghan people in fighting insurgent groups to the death. Read the full story BCCI Calls “Frivolous” Conflict of Interest Complaint Against MS Dhoni A conflict of interest complaint has been filed with the BCCI apex board against the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to a report by the ANI news agency, the complaint was lodged by former MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta, who has also been the source of similar complaints in the past. The complaint says the appointment of MS Dhoni as a mentor to Team India’s T20 World Cup squad violates the conflict of interest clause, which requires a person not to occupy more than one post at a time. Read the full story University of Calcutta and St Xavier’s College take top spots in NIRF ranking Two top state-subsidized universities and colleges on Thursday secured top spots in the National Institute’s ranking framework, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express her joy facing development on Twitter. The University of Calcutta got the fourth position in the NIRF ranking, and the University of Jadavpur (JU) came eighth on the list. Read the full story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/republic-top-10-pm-modi-chairs-brics-summit-centre-orders-66-cr-covishield-and-more.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos