PM Imran emphasizes better coordination and effective measures to achieve national action plan goals – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve the goals agreed under the revised national action plan at a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the NAP.

The Chief of Staff of the Army, Director General of the Inter-Service Intelligence Agency (ISI), the Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Finance, Interior and Information, the National Security Advisor, Chief Ministers of all Provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Federal Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police and other senior civilian and military officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on various components of the national action plan and discussed the latest developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for Pakistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It also reviewed the short, medium and long term objectives set under the NAP and the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including the Center, provinces and law enforcement agencies (LEA). . The meeting decided to establish tangible key performance indicators for each of these objectives with specific deadlines, according to the statement.

In addition, the PAN umbrella committee decided “to accelerate the implementation of various measures to address emerging security challenges, including cybersecurity, espionage, judicial and civil reforms, capacity building of agencies responsible law enforcement, countering violent extremism and other issues that have a direct bearing on national security “.

A national crisis information management unit would be set up with the interior and information ministries playing a central role, the committee decided.

The meeting reviewed measures taken to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as other projects, according to PMO.

He also reviewed the internal security situation, especially in light of recent incidents, the PMO said, adding that the committee had decided to take all measures to ensure internal security and deal with criminals with “full force. the law”.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran noted that Pakistan had paid a “huge price” in the fight against terrorism and paid tribute to the armed forces, police, intelligence services and other agencies responsible for law enforcement for their “invaluable contributions and sacrifices to ensuring internal security.” “, added the PMO statement.

Last month, a meeting of the country’s civilian and military leaders reviewed the implementation of the National Action Plan, expressing satisfaction with the achievements so far and decided to update it.

