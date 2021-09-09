PM Modi is likely to travel to the US for the Quad meet on September 24





PM Modi at Quad leaders meeting with Joe Biden and others in August. (File photo: MEA / Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely travel to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden and attend the Quad Summit level meeting on September 24. The visit was tentative after the uncertainty surrounding the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas given the volatile political situation in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Suga will travel to Washington, United States, later this month for a meeting of Quad leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, Reuters reported, citing Kyodo News. READ: The similarity of the structural aspects of the links between the members of the Quad has helped to foster cooperation: EAM Jaishankar The Indian and Australian sides were awaiting the announcement from Japan. Preparations are underway for the Quadrilateral Leadership Summit of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. An forward team is in Washington DC to finalize logistics for the same. The visit to the United States will mark Prime Minister Modis’ first overseas visit in about six months. It will also be his first visit to the country after President Biden takes office. It comes at a crucial time when politics in the region took a serious turn to India’s detriment with the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to leave for Washington DC on September 22. According to sources, he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden on September 23 and the Quad Summit is scheduled to be held on September 24, after which he will travel to New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. in September. 25. In an exclusive interview with India Today in June, Indian envoy to the United States, Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, said the Indian prime minister would visit the country if the health situation permits. At the Quad Virtual Leaders Summit held in March this year, leaders agreed to hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021, he said. There will probably be a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA as well. The focus for India would remain primarily the development of the situation in Afghanistan. READ ALSO : Quad leaders discuss India-China border issue, Prime Minister Modi leads vaccine talks READ ALSO : Good to be among friends, pillar of QUAD stability in the Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at the very first leaders’ summit

