Award-winning journalist who interviewed OBL, Rahimullah Yusufzai dies in Peshawar





Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai. Courtesy family photo

Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai died in Peshawar on Thursday, his family said.

According to the family, Yusufzai’s funeral prayers will be held tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

The veteran journalist had been ill for some time.

His son, Arshad Yusufzai, said he had fought “a long battle with cancer”.

His funeral will be held in his hometown of Inzargai, near Babuzai Interchange, Swat Highway, Katlang Tehsil, Mardan District.

He was born on September 10, 1954.

Yusufzai rose to fame with his interview with Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. He is also among the few in the fraternity of journalists to have covered the Taliban. He went to Kandahar in 1995 for a mission in this regard.

He was editor-in-chief, The News International, Peshawar, and columnist for the Daily Jang.

His works have also been published in Time magazine.

In addition, he has been a correspondent for BBC Urdu and BBC Pashto.

He was regarded as an expert on Afghan and Northwest Pakistani affairs.

The accomplished journalist was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2004 in recognition of his services in the field of journalism.

Subsequently, in 2009, he also received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Condolences

Shortly after the news of his disappearance, condolences began to flow.

President Arif Alvi expressed his sadness over the journalist’s death, acknowledging his efforts in the fields of journalism and research.

“He had great insight into current affairs, especially Afghan issues,” the president said.

“With his disappearance, a great chapter of journalism has closed,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of Yusufzai’s passing.

“He was one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well documented,” the prime minister said.

“My condolences and prayers go out to the family,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said he was deeply saddened by the death of the famous journalist.

“Sympathies to the bereaved family and prayers for the eternal peace of the soul of the deceased [whose] valuable services will always be remembered, ”he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also offered his condolences on the journalist’s death.

He paid tribute to his “first-rate” political acumen in Afghanistan-related affairs.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, expressed his sadness at the death of Yusufzai.

“His death marks the end of an era in journalism,” Chaudhry said, recalling how the journalist had a tight grip on issues relating to Afghanistan and parts of northern Pakistan.

Chaudhry prayed that Yusufzai’s ranks would be raised to heaven and that his family would find the patience to endure this loss.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, expressed his sadness at the journalist’s death and expressed his sincere condolences to his family.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed regret for Yousufzai’s death and offered his sincere condolences to the family.

“Rahimullah Yusufzai’s services to democracy and journalism are commendable,” he said.

National Awami Party leader Asfandyar Wali expressed condolences for the journalist’s death, prayed for his family’s patience.

“He was in a class of his own when it came to Pak-Afghan issues,” Wali said.

Yusufzai was also fondly remembered by several fellow journalists.

