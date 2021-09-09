Arrest of Jokowi, poster editor, observer: far from democratic values

Suara.com – The executive director of the Center for Indonesian Strategic Actions (CISA) Herry Menndrofa considered that the arrest of a resident who had displayed a poster of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was far from democratic values.

In fact, he said, the arrest of a resident was wrong.

“The arrest of the person who broadcasts it is in fact far from democratic values. I think that from a democratic point of view, frankly it is wrong (the arrest of the man who broadcasts the poster)”, Herry said when contacted by Suara. com, Thursday (9/9/2021).

It is now known that residents who were previously arrested have been sent home.

Video screenshot of a man deploying a poster during President Jokowi’s visit to Blitar City on Tuesday (7/9/2021). [Foto: Times Indonesia/Istimewa]

Herry suspects that the arrest of the poster displaying a citizen is due to the fact that the government of President Joko Widodo does not want to expect criticism deemed disturbing.

“So the president and this staff don’t seem to want a lot of criticism in this era of a pandemic, because it might sound disturbing,” Herry said.

Not only that, Herry said Jokowi and his team should be able to take criticism. In particular by calling the ranks concerned to question the reasons of the agents who arrested the man.

“But on the other hand, in fact, when the president and his staff see this more holistically, of course, they will receive criticism. If indeed the president and his staff are prepared, for example, to summon the person. via the national police chief or his minister or the presidential chief of staff to call what really happened to do this. such actions, “Herry said

Moreover, he said, the actions carried out by the residents of Blitar were not criminal acts.

“It is not a criminal act, because the president is not a symbol of the country as it is glorified or conveyed by the government coalition, including his entourage”, he continued.

According to him, the poster addressed to Jokowi is a reasonable aspiration to express a citizen in times of pandemic.

Because according to Herry, Jokowi once said that PPKM’s policies made people scream even more.

The president once said that his current policy, namely the PPKN, which continues to make people scream, himself said that the condition of emotional stability of the spiritual atmosphere of the community in this pandemic is less stable. So it’s only natural for them to come up with criticism or suggestions, Herry said.

Also, Herry said, there’s no need to overreact to a resident’s criticism.

“But of course, so far there has been no problem with criticism, self-criticism of the government by the people themselves. The most important thing is that what we are dealing with has no implications. negative, for example, social disintegration. plus yes, exaggerating, “he said

Previously, Blitar City police said they sent home a resident who held up a poster asking President Joko Widodo for help during his visit to Blitar yesterday.

This was confirmed by Blitar Town Police Chief AKBP Yudhi Hery. This video description of the police chief was uploaded to the Instagram account @info_seputar_blitar. In her statement, Yudhi confirmed that city police arrested the resident with the initials S.

The resident who displayed a poster that read, “Pak Jokowi helps farmers, buy reasonably priced corn” was then secured at the local police station.

“Our intention and objective (security) is to verify the identity of the affected person, secondly to clarify whether the affected person is part of the farm groups,” Yudhi said.

“And it turns out that it is true that we are part of the group of farmers. We interviewed, then we facilitated a meeting with the regent. Then we sent them home,” Yudhi said.

Previously, a video had circulated when a resident asked the president for help by lifting a poster and Blitar City police arrested him instead.

The poster was put up by a local when the president emerged from Bung Karno’s grave. In the video, it appears that the car Jokowi was traveling in had left the area of ​​Bung Karno’s grave. Then saw a resident dressed in a black jacket and pants carrying a poster, was approached by the police.

The police took the poster and had time to push the man. Several residents who were at the scene also appeared in panic and attempted to move away from the place. The police then took the man away in a police car.