Reviews | Donald Trump makes his comeback all wrong





The campaign will make manifest what has been hidden for months. He harassed his supporters with easily mocked fundraising emails that swung between threat and frenzy. You have received several emails from the Trump team, including my father, inviting you to join this prestigious brand new club, and you have ignored all of them, it says allegedly written by Eric Trump. I call on Joe Biden to step down and this is where we step in and show the left-wing crowd that REAL Americans REJECT Joe Biden’s corrupt agenda, read two more. I sent you an email. My son, Don, sent you an email. Kimberly Guilfoyle has sent you an email. The Trump team has sent you an email. And now I’m sending you an email. AGAIN, declares Trump’s ultimate email.

Other attempts to regain its media primacy have failed. He goaded Mitch McConnell, but those comments went unnoticed. He revived his rallies, spoke at CPAC events and a state GOP conclave, traded inanities with Sean Hannity, and licked the cream of easy questions with Fox Business Networks Maria Bartiromo, to no avail. Apart from a few members of Congress who face close races and want his approval, that is, inside the Trump universe, he has made little progress. On the day he became ex-president, steadfast media laws made the downfall of his public capital and the end of his voice inevitable. He was just another civilian, even though his side continues to call him President Donald Trump. But a former president has no real power and has no particular portfolio. It is a bullet without powder. A Ferrari with four punctures. A noun without a verb. Both diminished and dominant, as a June New York Times headline put it.

But Trump could do a lot better to become relevant again. Announcing his presidential candidacy so soon will only dissipate the political energy available over three years and force comparisons to the laughable Harold Stassen, who has run for the White House 10 times. Further, as the McGraw and Caputo article notes, Trump is aware that official nominations place financial reporting obligations on someone who has declared as well as other administrative limitations, and Trump hates such a review and these limitations.

Instead of spending his political seed for the presidency so soon, Trump would be wiser to follow Steve Bannons’ proposal and run for a secure seat in the House in 2022, with the goal of being elected president by a new Republican majority. . As crazy as it sounds, he wouldn’t have to run for president because the Constitution doesn’t say the president must be a member of Congress. In this scenario, if Trump gets the hammer, he could undermine the Biden presidency with impeachment hearings. If he was extremely lucky and also eliminated Kamala Harris, the order of succession would mean he could return to the White House again. Scary, eh?

But by announcing a presidential race this far, Trump will not be granted substantial journalistic ink for a long time. Impersonating a potential new Speaker of the House, however, would force the hand of the press. He is expected to cover his every move by November 2022. Even if he loses, then he would be perfectly positioned for a presidential election.

Instead of acting quite royal like President Trump, the Man of the Dark Tower should take on the role of Citizen Trump, the outsider and the hand-to-hand political fighter. He can go ahead and act like he has his party in a headache. He can brag about raising campaign funds by the metric ton, because that is a fact. He can boast of his ability to summon thousands of crowds. He can even send those wacky fundraising emails. But Trump’s best public image right now is that of a wonder on the way home, not a fallen king. Even his supporters have stopped believing that hell will be reestablished in the White House in a matter of weeks. Pretending to be president is not Trumpy enough to reinsert himself into his grassroots dialogue.

He’s already doing a part of this by using every public forum he can to pitch counterfactuals at Biden and claim he handled the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border mess and the Gaza rumble in such a way. very different. But right now, no one can hear Trump screaming. The fastest way to fix this would be a weekly Fox News show: He could follow Biden’s every move with a criticism, forcing his base and the press to heed it. Mike Huckabee had a Fox show. John Kasich too. So why not Trump? He’s as smart and twice as lippy as Tucker Carlson. But calling a boxing match with Don Jr. isn’t going to cure his profile narrowing syndrome. This is such an obvious solution to his receding ego problem, it’s a wonder he didn’t sign a contract with Fox to do his crazy and liar thing every week on a big network. wired information and get the New York Times and the Washington Post to sue it. Like Reverend Al Sharpton and other astute activists before him, Trump might start to lead the parade and call himself the leader. Overexposure does not exist in the Trump universe.

It would be a mistake for Trump to continue to confuse a world of his own imagination with the real arena of politics and politics. Following these modest proposals, he could renew his occupation on Page One and cement a claim to the leading position on cable TV news. His backlashes to Bidens’ head and chest would land with more damage. His already fantastic fundraising efforts would really take off. And the attention he craves would be his. The one-shot wonder would have a chance to climb to the top of the charts again.

Thanks to Internet Archive TV News Archive for the above Trump TV data.

