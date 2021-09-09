Visit of UN refugee chief to south-eastern Turkey

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited Sanliurfa on Thursday, a Turkish province on the border with Syria which hosts Syrian refugees. He is in Turkey to discuss topics related to migration and refugees with the Turkish authorities.

In a meeting with Governor Abdullah Erin, Grandi praised the Southeast Province for hosting large numbers of refugees, compared to many other countries.

He said countries that host fewer refugees and continue to complain about them should learn from Turkey.

Emphasizing the difficulties of accommodating such a large population, the UN official said they “cannot thank you enough”.

Grandi said his visit was aimed at understanding what more they can do to support Turkey, which has been hosting refugees for 10 years.

Erin said the number of Syrians living in the province is almost a quarter of its population. It is a pleasure to welcome “our Syrian brothers”, he declared.

“We have taken serious steps to normalize life so that they can stand on their own feet,” he said, adding that Turkey has offered Syrians social, economic, health, education opportunities. and training.

According to him, many NGOs are also working in the region, but international support would be beneficial.

Turkey hosts more refugees than any country in the world. After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, it granted temporary protection status to those fleeing the conflict.

The UN High Commissioner also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.