On Democrats’ 20th birthday, AHY compares state debt from SBY and Jokowi eras





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) compared the conditions of the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) with the era of the current leadership of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. According to him, SBY for 10 years in charge managed to erode Indonesia’s debt. However, the current state debt condition, considered by AHY, has been inversely proportional as it has exceeded 40% of the government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio or reached around Rs.6.570 trillion. “Dramatically reduce the ratio of external debt to GDP. We know how good our debt-to-GDP ratio is today,” AHY said during his remarks at the Democratic Party’s 20th anniversary commemoration on Thursday ( 9/9/2021). In 2004 or at the start of President SBY’s era, the ratio of public debt to GDP was recorded at 57%. Then, at the end of his term in 2014, the debt figure managed to drop to 24.74%. Under SBY, the economy has managed to grow well. “Our economy has grown high with an average of around 6% over the past 10 years, and even though the world was facing a global economic crisis in 2008, we are not in a very bad position,” he said. declared AHY. “Even among the G20 countries, our economic growth is the second highest in the world after China, paving the way for economic growth,” he continued. For this, AHY claims that the economic advancements during the SBY period also contributed to the rapid infrastructure development of Indonesia. “So, of course, infrastructure development is not only today, but 10 years under the administration of Pak SBY, infrastructure development is part of road map Where plan The MP3EI (Master Plan for the Acceleration and Expansion of Indonesian Development) is also being implemented in various regions of the country, ”he explained. In addition, he also mentioned that development in the SBY era may well proceed without compromising the health, education and human welfare sectors. “To remember and thank God, the incomes of our people at this time also continued to increase significantly. On the other hand, the rate of poverty, inequalities and unemployment can be removed and reduced,” a- he declared.

President of the Democratic Party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, revealed the content of the meeting between President Jokowi and AHY.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4654406/di-hut-ke-20-demokrat-ahy-bandingkan-utang-negara-era-sby-dan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos