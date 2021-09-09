Ferry crash lens on Narendra Modi’s 2016 promise





A ferry incident in Assam on Wednesday not only sparked protests in the island district of Majuli, but also brought to light the broken promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 to build a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting it to the mainland. Jorhat. The foundations of the bridge were laid on February 27, 2016 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and then again by Modi on February 18, 2021 both before the elections to the Assembly in the state won by the BJP and its allies.

The accident was the result of a collision between two ferries about 50 meters from the shore of the Brahmaputra at Neematighat in the Jorhat district on Wednesday afternoon. A ferry bound for Kamalabarighat, 15 km from Neematighat, sank after being struck by another ferry coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of a college professor, of the 92 people on board. Two people, including a doctor, are still missing. With the incident once again revealing the failings in the operation of ferry services, there is considerable anger, resentment and pain over the loss of life, especially in Majuli District, the First District island and the seat of Vaishnavite culture. A government statement released on February 18 this year said a 6.8 km two-lane bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 925.47 crore from Kamalabari to Neematighat to provide easy and permanent access. to people living in the city of Majuli with the rest of Assam to meet. their health, education and other daily development activities. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) held a black day across Majuli to protest what their leaders called a preventable tragedy if the administration had taken action to streamline ferry services and build the bridge they’ve been calling for for decades. In Garmur in Majuli, a group of students staged a protest with similar demands, even going so far as to ask Minister of State Bimal Borah to seek answers to the incident. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse students and locals, a decision that was felt. Ajit Hazarika, chairman of AASU’s Majuli district unit, said they did not have a safe and reliable bridge or ferry service, a lifeline for around two residents of Lakh Island. At the rally leading up to the 2016 poll, Modi said he would do in five years what Congress has not been able to do in 60 years. We need a bridge … which has not happened in 60 years, I will do it in five years. Give me the opportunity to serve …, Modi had said. But construction has not yet started, Hazarika said. The first stone has been laid twice in five years. The company that won the contract has not been able to complete the site so far. The delay is very regrettable because the commitment was made by none other than the Prime Minister, he said. He summed up the general mood of Majuli. The delay shows that only our votes count, not our lives and livelihoods. The tragedy once again underscored the need for a bridge and to streamline ferry service. We call on the prime minister to reconsider his broken promise and keep his promise before another tragedy strikes, Hazarika said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after visiting the crash site, said construction of the bridge connecting Jorhat to Majuli will start from November and will be completed in four years. A group of ministers (GoM) would be formed to review the progress of construction, he said. Congress reminded the government of its “neglect and recklessness” which have claimed lives. “Lessons have not been learned from the unfortunate capsizing of the boat which occurred in North Guwahati in September 2018. The precautions that should have been taken by the BJP government throughout Assam via the river transport department afterwards this incident was simply not visible when the ferry crash occurred at Neematighat, “the Assam CCP said in a statement. After his visit, Sarma banned private single-engine boats from sailing at Majuli but assured to help owners with a loan to switch to marine engines, a high-level investigation into the accident and service improvement said. ferry, dredging between Kamalabari and Neematighat for smooth navigation, setting of ferry timetables by the administrations of the Jorhat and Majuli districts and health checks of ferry staff. The state cabinet, after a meeting in the evening, ordered Jorhat police to press charges against those responsible for the incident, tasked Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh to investigate the incident and submit its report within one month and asked Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to continuously monitor the progress of the construction of the JorhatMajuli Bridge, among other decisions.

