White House calls for resignation of Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and others named by Donald Trump





KellyAnne Conway, Sean Spicer

Chip Somodevilla / Getty (2)

The White House said it ousted 18 people appointed to the boards of US military academies by then President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Among those dismissed were former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser HR McMaster, according to the report.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Wednesday that the 18 people had received a letter requesting their resignation before the close of business on Wednesday or that they would be fired.

KellyAnne Conway, Sean Spicer

Chip Somodevilla / Getty (2)

“The president’s goal is any president’s goal: to ensure that you have candidates and people on those boards who are qualified to serve on it and who are aligned with your values,” said Psaki, 42. , to journalists.

Instead, she said President Joe Biden focuses on working with those who promote values ​​similar to his own.

RELATED: Melania Trump Fires Back at Presidential Historian Who Slammed Her White House Rose Garden Renovations

“The president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration; they are whether you are qualified to serve and whether you are aligned with the values ​​of this administration,” she added.

Asked about the potential politicization of these positions, Psaki said, “I will let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified or not political to serve on these boards.”

kellyanne-conway

Gerald Herbert / AP

In a letter posted to Twitter, Conway, 54, accused Biden of violating presidential standards by attempting to remove her from her post on the United States Air Force Academy Visitors Council.

The former White House adviser said the move seemed “small and political, if not personal” and suggested the president was trying to “distract” from the current news cycle, including his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The story continues

“I’m not resigning, but you should,” Conway finished his letter.

Spicer, 49, took a similar approach in his criticism of the Biden administration’s request. On Twitter, the Dancing with the Stars alum accused the president of playing politics while Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan.

RELATED: Melania Trump Was ‘Relieved’ To Leave Washington & ‘Not Interested’ In Returning: Sources

“Instead of focusing on stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to end Trump’s appointments to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy,” he wrote.

France-654176486.jpg

Getty Sean Spicer

Later that evening, Spicer announced that he also would not be stepping down from his role on the US Naval Academy Visitors Council on his Spicer and Co. show on Newsmax. He also pledged to join a lawsuit against the Biden administration for “an unprecedented move.”

Spicer also took issue with Psaki’s comments regarding the qualification of some of the Trump appointees, suggesting she “crossed a line.”

RELATED: President Biden Visits Hurricane-Ravaged Gulf Coast: “I Promise We’ll Support You”

“Each of us chooses how we are going to serve this country. I won’t wonder how anyone chooses to do it,” he said, before addressing his comments to the current White House press secretary. “Don’t you ever dare to minimize or question my service to this nation!” Did you understand it? “

Former Bureau of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, who was appointed by Trump to the United States Naval Academy Visitors Council, also opposed the request in a brief tweet: ” No. It’s a three-year term. “

Critics have denounced the irony of Conway’s claims that Biden is “breaking presidential standards,” noting that President Trump was known to violate more than a few presidential standards himself and has frequently ousted those he considered disloyal for. its own mandate. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/white-house-requests-resignation-kellyanne-174755448.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos