Sitaram Yechury calls for Prime Minister Modis to intervene in attack on CPI offices (M)





General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Thursday that members of the Bharatiya Janata party attacked several of his party’s offices in Tripura the day before. He urged the prime minister to intervene in the case and stop the alleged attacks. In a planned fashion, dozens of CPI (M) offices, including the state headquarters, were attacked by mobs of BJP men, he said. Yechury alleged that the district offices of the CPI (M) in Gomati, Sepahijala and West Tripura and the sub-division offices in Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Sadar and Santar Bazar were damaged or set on fire by members of the BJP. He also alleged that the state committee office in Agartala and the homes of several party leaders were also attacked. It is noteworthy that the police who were present in many of these places remained silent, Yechury said. In the case of the state committee office, some CRPFs [Central Reserve Police Force] jawans were present in front of the office but were removed an hour before the attack began. Here is the list of attacks in Tripura that we have information about so far, the BJP must stop this. Full Text https://t.co/YmrYBczIkz (2/2) pic.twitter.com/rK5pwh11VK – Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 9, 2021 Yechurys’ allegations came a day after CPI (M) released several photos and videos alleging BJP members torched one of its offices and ransacked several others. In at least two videos, people carrying BJP flags could be seen vandalizing cars and ransacking buildings, which the CPI (M) claimed to be their party’s offices. BJP members also reportedly attacked the offices of the Bangladeshi daily Pratibadi Kalam and the CPI (M) s mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, The Hindu reported. More than 60 people were injured Wednesday in clashes between supporters of the CPI (M) and BJP, according to EastMojo. Supporters of both parties had several such clashes earlier this week. At least six people were injured after clashes erupted between supporters of the two parties in the Dhanpur area in Sonamura subdivision in Sepahijala district on Monday. Clashes erupted over the statewide rally of BJPs on Wednesday. The Saffron Party has staged protests to condemn the alleged attacks on its members by the CPI (M). Meanwhile, a delegation of 10 journalists met with Inspector General of Police Tripura (IGP) (Law and Order) Arindam Nath to demand action against the attacks on the offices of the two newspapers, EstMojo reported. Agartala press club secretary Pranab Sarkar also called on the government to take immediate action and arrest those responsible within 12 hours.

