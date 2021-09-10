CPL 2021 SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Team Dream11, Injury Update





CPL 2021 SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of the game between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. They will face each other for the second time in this season of the Hero CPL T20

24 SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match Details:

Game 24 of the Hero CPL T20 will see the St Lucia Kings take on the Jamaica Tallawahs on September 10 at Warner Park.

This game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

24 SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match Preview:

The St Lucia Kings will face the Jamaica Tallawahs for the first time in this season’s fourth principle game of the Hero CPL T20.

St Lucia Kings are currently placed in third place in this season’s Hero CPL T20 points table while Jamaica Tallawahs are currently placed in fifth place in the points table.

The St Lucia Kings have made seven appearances this season in the Hero CPL T20 where they have won four matches while the Jamaica Tallawahs have also made seven appearances this season where they have managed to win three matches.

The last time they met this season, the Jamaica Tallawahs beat the St Lucia Kings by 120 points.

Weather forecast SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match 24:

The temperature is expected to hover around 28 ° C on match day with 78% humidity and a wind speed of 19 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

24 SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match Pitch Report:

The surface is a hitter-friendly wicket and should help hitters immensely in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will play an important role in the intermediate overs.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 155.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 40 on this track.

24 SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match 24 Probable XIs:

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (week), Faf du Plessis, Keron Cottoy, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

Bench: Rahkeem Cornwalll, Mark Deyal, Alzari Joseph

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis (week), Kirk Mckenzie, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

Bench: Fidel Edwards, Imran Khan, Chadwick Walton

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Faf du Plessis is a right handed batsman from the St Lucia Kings who opens the innings for them. He came out on duck in the last game against Jamaica Tallawahs, but can give his team a good start in the upcoming game.

Roston Chase is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break pitcher for the St Lucia Kings. He scored 11 points and grabbed 2 wickets in the last game against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Andre Russell is a right-handed batsman and fast right-arm pitcher of Jamaica Tallawahs. He hammered 50 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game against St Lucia Kings.

Rovman Powell is a right-handed batsman and right-arm middle quick pitcher of Jamaica Tallawahs. He accumulated 36 points in the last game against St Lucia Kings.

SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match 24 Captain & Vice Captain’s Pick:

Captain Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain Andre Russell, Rovman Powell

Suggested to play XI No.1 for team SLK vs JAM Dream11:

Goalkeeper Kennar Lewis, Andre Fletcher

Drummers Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis, Shamarh Brooks, Keron Cottoy

The versatile Roston Chase (C), Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

Prediction SLK vs JAM Dream11

Suggested to play XI No.2 for team SLK vs JAM Dream11:

Goalkeeper André Fletcher

Drummers Rovman Powell (VVV), Faf du Plessis (C), Kirk Mckenzie, Tim David

Polyvalent Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim

Bowlers Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

Prediction SLK vs JAM Dream11

SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match 24 Expert Tips:

Roston Chase will be a safe captain choice for the mini-big leagues. Kirk Mckenzie and Tim David are the pics here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-4-2-3.

SLK vs JAM Hero CPL 2021 Match 24 Likely Winners:

St Lucia Kings is set to win this game.

