How To Order Special Live Commentary From Former President Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr. During This Saturday Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Pay Per View Fight | Business

Boxing fans will be able to watch the pay-per-view event on Saturday September 11, 2021 featuring Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and featuring special live alternate commentary from former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. by ordering the event on television through their existing cable, satellite or telco provider. iNDemand, the leading provider of transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming in North America, will serve as the exclusive television distributor and US and Canadian cable, satellite and PPV provider for the highly anticipated program, titled Donald Trump: No Holds Barred Live alternate commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs Belfort PPV.

The TV offers the best viewing experience of any PPV platform, with the best reliability, the sharpest video and audio, and an easy control interface. Viewers can order No Holds Barred from all major cable, satellite and telecom providers in North America including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV and U-Verse TV, Dish, Fios and Optimum, among others ( United States), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and TELUS (Canada).

Trump and Trump Jr. will provide live commentary during the four fights that will include this Saturday PPV event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. To hear commentary from Trumps’ guests during each match, viewers will use the Secondary Audio (SAP) feature on their set-top box or TV. The suggested retail price for the four-fight PPV event is $ 49.99 (US and Canada), and there is no additional charge to listen to Trumps’ alternate commentary on each fight.

About iNDemand

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the largest cable companies in the United StatesCharter Communications, Comcast Cable and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a trusted content aggregator and licensing expert company, with unmatched technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, big sports leagues, Hollywood studios and other entertainment and marketing companies. sport across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to over 80 million homes and has distribution agreements with over 150 companies. For more information, visit indemand.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/how-to-order-special-live-commentary-by-former-president-donald-trump-donald-trump-jr-during/article_b475097f-e73c-5cf6-9e22-0439fa6b62bd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

