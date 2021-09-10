Wakeful for Victoria Harbor Handicap





Wakeful, who keeps form, could mark an encore in the Victoria Harbor Handicap (1,000m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (September 10).

1. JACK SPARROW HANDICAP (1000m), 5 years and over, rated 00 to 25, 2:00 pm: 1. Azeria (4) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Fantastic Hit (3) Ajeet Kumar 59.5, 3. Pragmatic (10) HM Akshay 59,5, 4. Street Cat (9) P. Sai Kumar 59, 5. Dynamic approach (6) Janardhan Paswan 59, 6. Haran (7) Nikhil Naidu 58,5, 7. Flame Of Diablo (1) R Manish 58, 8. Benin Bronze (5) S. Sunil 57.5, 9. Driftwood Pacific (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 55 and 10. Jericho (8) Ramandeep Singh 52.

1. AZERIA, 2. STREET CAT, 3. HARAN

2. HONEST PLEASURE HANDICAP (1,200m), ranked 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Protea (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Glorious Legend (9) Nikhil Naidu 58, 3. Bohemian Grandeur (3) Nakhat Singh 56,5, 4. Arapaho (2) P. Sai Kumar 55,5, 5. Breaking the silence (10) K. Mukesh Kumar 55,5, 6. Moment Of Life (7) Janardhan Paswan 52, 7. Carnoustie ( 1) DS Deora 51,5, 8 Antigua (5) Ashhad Asbar 51, 9. Jagathi (8) R. Manish 51 and 10. Samdaniya (6) Azfar Syed 51.

1. PROTEA, 2. BREAKING THE SILENCE, 3. GLORIOUS LEGEND

3. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Manzoni (6) P. Vikram 60, 2. Mighty Princess (7) HM Akshay 59.5, 3. Chaitanya (1) Ishwar Singh 59, 4. Glorious Victory (3) C. Umesh 58.5, 5. Star Glitter (2) S. Manohar 58.5, 6. Full Bloom (4) Shahar Babu 58, 7. Asian Empress (5) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 8. Gods Wish (8) Manikandan 51

1. MANZONI, 2. GLORIOUS VICTORY, 2. POWERFUL PRINCESS

4. COONOOR CUP (1,400 m), young girl only 3 years old (Conditions), 3-30: 1. Coup De Etait (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. Mystical Magician (1) Nikhil Naidu 56, 3. Proposed (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Regal Kid (9) Azfar Syeed 56, 5. Royal Eminence (8) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Amarone (7) DS Deora 54,5, 7. Amber Lightning (4) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 8. Mujer (3) Zervan 54.5 and 9. Sweet scent (2) Ashhad Asbar 54.5.

1. PROPOSED, 2. MYSTICAL MAGICIAN, 3. AMARONE

5. VICTORIA HARBOR HANDICAP (1000m), ranked 60 to 85, 4-00: 1. Fast Car (2) Ajeet Kumar 62, 2. Galvarino (9) A. Imran Khan 61.5, 3. Cuban Pete ( 8) Zervan 60, 4. Wakeful (1) DS Deora 59, 5. Storm Flag (6) Shahar Babu 57.5, 6. Lordship (5) Koshi Kumar 55, 7. Mon General (7) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 8. Magnetism (4) Md. Farhan Alam 53,5, 9. Star Guitar () () 53 and 10. Celeritas (3) R. Manish 50.

1. WAKEFUL, 2. PETE CUBAN, 3. GALVARINO

6. THOUGHTS OF YOU DISABLED (1,400m), ranked 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Shalem (9) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Renegade (5) Azfar Syeed 59, 3. Decisive (4) C. Umesh 56.5, 4. Eagle Prince (1) Nakhat Singh 55, 5. Emelda (6) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 6. Trending Princess (2) DS Deora 53, 7. Dominant (8) Md. Farhan Alam 50, 5, 8. Otus (7) Ajeet Kumar 50.5 and 9. Pacific (3) Manikandan 50.5.

1. EMELDA, 2. SHALEM, 3. EAGLE PRINCE

7. FLASH DANCE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Song Of Glory (5) R. Rupesh 60, 2. Wonderful Era (3 ) K. Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Grass Beauty (2) Farid Ansari 58, 4. Demesthenes (4) P. Sai Kumar 58, 5. Lady Blazer (8) Azfar Syeed 58, 6. Sifan (6) C Umesh 57, 7. Uncle Sam (7) Ashhad Asbar 55 and 8. Kasi Masi (1) Janardhan Paswan 53.

1. DEMESTHENS, 2. UNCLE SAM, 3. TURF BEAUTY

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/wakeful-for-victoria-harbour-handicap/article36383189.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos