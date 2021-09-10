Choose the commander, Jokowi asked to avoid the political approach





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The head of the Board of Directors of the Centra Initiative, Al Araf advised the president Joko Widodoand the DPR avoids a political approach in the selection of candidates army commander. According to him, this approach is not good for the future of TNI. Al Araf believes that if this approach is used, it is possible that the TNI commander will be chosen based on his proximity to the president. Moreover, it is also possible that the elected candidate has a previous political debt and asks for the post in return. “The proximity is linked to ‘we used to participate in the victory so that we could encourage A and B to become commanders of the TNI,” “Al Araf said during the discussion on the replacement of the commander of the TNI. TNI and the transformation of TNI, Thursday (9/9). “Besides political parties, political parties will also influence the process of changing commanders. In a political approach, there will be interventions by political forces within them, ”he added. He demanded that Jokowi and the DPR use a substantive approach in selecting candidates for the TNI commander, namely to choose candidates who can encourage reform and transformation within the TNI. “If this substantive approach is implemented, then the TNI commander / president will need a lot of institutional contributions,” he said. Al Araf refers to state institutions such as Komnas HAM, the Corruption Eradication Commission to determine the candidate’s commitment to human rights and corruption eradication and ICW to determine transparency and accountability. responsibility. Previously, several names had emerged that would have the potential to replace the TNI commander, Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire in November 2021. One of them is the army chief of staff ( KSAD), General Andika Perkasa. Andika was mentioned by several members of the DPR Commission I, such as Effendi Simbolon, from the Gerindra Fadli Zon faction and the Democratic faction, Syarief Hasan, who also supported Andika’s decision to become commander-in-chief. Second, the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL), Admiral Yudo Margono. Yudo is considered to have great potential if the president and the DPR use a prescriptive approach. This approach refers to article 13 paragraph (4) of the TNI law which prescribes that the commander-in-chief be held in alternation between the dimensions. Currently, the commander of the TNI is Hadi Tjahjanto, who belongs to the Indonesian Air Force. Previously, the TNI commander was Gatot Nurmantyo of the army and Moeldoko of the army. So the next one should be from the Navy. Besides Andika and Yudo, Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU), also has the possibility of replacing Hadi as commander of the TNI. (yla / ain)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210909212226-32-692262/pilih-panglima-jokowi-diminta-hindari-pendekatan-politik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos