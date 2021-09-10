Anger at Boris Johnson’s welfare plans as houses may still have to be sold to cover bills





ANGER mounted last night over the Prime Minister’s welfare plans after the minister in charge admitted that people’s homes may have to be sold after death to cover bills. It came as ministers revealed they would try to pass all legislation to raise taxes in a single day next Tuesday in a bid to quell any rebellion. 2 Anger mounted at Boris Johnson’s welfare plans after the responsible minister admitted people’s homes may have to be sold after death to cover bills Credit: PA Boris Johnson was forced this week to abandon his commitment to the Tory manifesto that no one would be forced to sell their home to pay for the rising costs of social care. Ministers now say they won’t have to do this in their lifetime, but plans to recover money after death will be in place. Care Minister Helen Whately admitted yesterday: We’re going to make sure everyone can access what’s called a deferred payment agreement, which means if they need to tap into the value of their house to cover the cost of their care, they do not have to sell it during their lifetime. People need to dip into a portion of the value of their home to fund their care. That’s about the level of detail I can get into at the moment. Ministers are still unable to fully explain how the policy will work, frustrating Conservative MPs who have asked for more information. On Wednesday night, five Tories rejected the Prime Minister’s plans in principle in a close vote in the House of Commons, while 37 Tories abstained. It’s a wake-up call to No.10 on a possible upcoming rebellion. Tory MPs are privately furious that the Prime Minister has shredded their reputation as a low tax party to pay for the care plan and yet people will still have to sell their homes. And they are upset that the 86,000 care cap does not cover accommodation, which means people still run the risk of accumulating huge costs if they are in the care system for years. Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, who abstained in the vote, said: This cap does not extend to hotel costs of residential care and these costs of accommodation and food add up to an amount considerable. Best NHS Salary Review Appeal The NHS should review the exceptionally high salaries of its bosses, insists a minister. With more money pumped into the NHS from the new taxes, Care Minister Helen Whately said she was concerned about the unusually high level of senior pay. Health service chiefs are hiring 41 new managers for salaries of up to 270,000, it was revealed this week. Ms Whately told Times Radio: Yes, we have to attract very good people. On the other hand, I am convinced that the money we invest must go to the front line. 2 Helen Whately said, “People need to leverage a portion of the value of their home to fund their care. That’s about the level of detail I can go into at the moment ‘ Credit: PA: Press Association Boris Johnson refuses to rule out further tax hikes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16098501/anger-boris-johnsons-social-care-sell-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos