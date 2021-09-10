



Kelly Craft speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Ahead of the start of his confirmation hearing in June 2019 to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

During a two-month period during her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft spent more than half of the days in her home state of Kentucky or meeting visiting Kentuckians in Canada, according to its calendar published by the State Department.

Between August 29 and October 30, 2018, Craft spent at least a 27-day game in Kentucky. While several visits included weekends, Crafts Calendar said she had telecommuted from Kentucky 10 times. While in Bluegrass State, Craft conducted an interview with the CBC from a University of Kentucky arena named after her husband, a major donor. She also attended a welcome meeting for the Cabinet for State Economic Development at Keeneland Racecourse.

For five days during those two months, Craft met Kentuckians who had traveled to Canada. She joined the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Quebec, Montreal and Ottawa for four events over a five-day period. And she attended a welcome dinner for the Council of State Governments, a non-partisan group based in Kentucky and chaired at the time by Kentucky Senate Speaker Robert Stivers (R).

Craft’s predilection for Kentucky may transcend a politician’s typical preference for his home country. In August, Craft said she was seriously considering participating in the 2023 Kentuckys race for governor, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. And her husband, Joe Craft, is the president and CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, which operates three mining facilities in Kentucky.

Craft did not respond to inquiries. The State Department released its timeline in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by American Oversight, a government watchdog.

Overall, Craft spent more than half of her days as an Ambassador to Canada outside the country, according to a tally of Senate Democrats during her confirmation process in 2019 to be the Ambassador of the United Nations. United States to the United Nations.

The craft calendar also revealed two visits to the Trump International Hotel Washington, DC, most notably for meetings with representatives of foreign governments. Last week, Forbes reported that Craft directed government business to President Donald Trumps’ hotel in Washington, DC, according to internal emails released by the State Department.

Craft remained at the hotel on September 11, 1113, meeting there on the last day of her stay with Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton. And on a return visit to DC later in the week, Craft had lunch at the Trumps DC Hotel with MacNaughton and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford. The lunch was first reported by the Toronto Star. It is not known who footed the bill for these gatherings.

The Constitution prohibits US officials from accepting gifts, titles, or emoluments from foreign governments. The courts did not make a final decision during Trump’s tenure, but on whether the payments he received from his companies would violate this clause. Once he was removed from office, the Supreme Court dismissed the cases as moot.

One Tuesday in October 2018, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft telecommuted from Kentucky before giving an interview to the CBC from a basketball arena named after her husband,

AMERICAN STATE DEPARTMENT

