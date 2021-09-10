Muhammadiyah’s secretary hints at existence of elitist Jokowi minister





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Culture through the Inspector General, Catharina Girsang has refuted this hypothesis. The agency, which was officially dissolved by Permendikbudristek number 28 of 2021, said Catharina was not absolutely independent. He argued, referring to article 74, paragraph 4 of PP number 19 of 2005 regarding the old National Education Standards (SNP), it was also stated that the members of the BSNP were appointed and dismissed by the Minister of Education and Culture and that the BSNP was under and responsible for the Minister of Education and Culture. “The president and the secretariat of the BSNP are also ex officio the head of Balitbang Kemendikbud. This is therefore regulated in article 75,” he said. The management of human resources, infrastructure, financial administration of the BSNP, continued Catharina, is also part of the tasks and functions (tusi) and budget of Balitbang which is currently the Council for Educational Assessment Standards. “In article 73, it is said that the BSNP is independent and professional in the exercise of its functions, but if we relate it to article 76, the tusi which carries out the development of the SNP cannot be effective and binding for all educational units after it is stipulated by the Minister of Education and Culture, not with BSNP regulations, ”he said. “So what determines the SNP is the regulation of the Minister of Education and Culture. The BSNP when appointing a team of experts is regulated in Article 75”, he said. he continued. The team of experts, Catharina said, should also rely on recommendations from government agencies. “So on the institutional level, if we look at its formation, its members, its budget and its functions, institutionally the BSNP is not absolutely independent in the PP n ° 19 of 2005 concerning the old PP SNP”, a- he declared.

