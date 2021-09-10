Donald Trump called boxing press conference and said he would knock out Joe Biden if they ever got into a fight





Donald Trump called a boxing press conference on Thursday and said he would eliminate Joe Biden if they ever got into a fight in the ring.

The former president, 75, was asked who he would fight if he could fight anyone on Saturday. That’s when he will provide alternate commentary alongside his son Donald Trump Jr. for a celebrity combat sports event in Florida.

“Well, if I had to pick someone out of the world, not just a professional boxer because I would let professional boxers go – that can be a very dangerous subject,” Trump began.

“If you said if I had to box someone, I think my easiest fight would probably be Joe Biden because I think he would fall very quickly.”

His comments elicited laughter from attendees at the Triller Fight Club media event.

Trump then apparently referred to a 2018 comment from Biden in which the current president said he would “beat the hell” of his Oval Office predecessor if they had ever met in high school.

“He would be in big trouble if he ever did,” Trump said. “I think Biden would fall in the first few seconds.”

Trump will attend Saturday’s boxing event live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. For a show that will feature big, faded fighters.

Former two-weight boxing champion David Haye takes on fitness entrepreneur Joe Fournier in a celebrity showdown before former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, fights former heavyweight executive Evander Holyfield, 58, in a professional sanctioned bout.

“I love big fighters and big fights,” Trump said, confirming his role at the event in a statement sent to Insider earlier this week.

“I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

On the phone for Thursday’s press conference, Trump said Holyfield’s presence at the main event was “one of the reasons” for his presence.

“I have been close to Evander for incredible times with incredible wins,” he said.

“The guy was just a fantastic person. I don’t even know if he can hear me now, I hope he can, but Evander had a huge heart.”

The 9/11 Fight Card is a box office show that starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Triller Fight Club PPV.

