Trump says New Yorkers can’t have guns, but Taliban can have 27 each in error-strewn rant on Fox News

Donald Trump returned to Fox News on Wednesday night to spit out some familiar false claims.

Mr Trump made the fact-checkers work late as he joined Greg Gutfield’s 11pm Gutfield show! Wednesday to attack President Joe Bidens during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former commander-in-chief claimed he would have pulled US forces out slowly over a period of several years, ignoring the fact that he had imposed a May 1 deadline to withdraw all US forces from the country.

In the chaotic final days of his presidency, he even attempted to get the troops out before Joe Bidens was inaugurated on an unofficial mission, according to Axios.

Ignoring those details, Mr Trump told the Fox host: We could have taken a year, two years, but to leave $ 85 billion worth of equipment, so that they could fly in Apache helicopters, it was is the biggest war machine outside the submarine, it’s the biggest war machine there is.

Mr Trump has referred to leaving $ 85 billion in Afghanistan in several recent talks, which has led The Washington Post to draft a complete debunking of the claim.

He reported that while Mr. Trump rounded up the number, it was not made up out of thin air.

But that reflects all the money spent to train, equip and house the Afghan army and police, so weapons are only part of it. At this point, no one really knows the value of the equipment seized by the Taliban.

Donald Trump appeared on Greg Gutfields’ late night comedy show, amid a wave of recent media appearances

(Fox News)

After Mr Trumps’ comments, Mr Gutfield joked with a laugh that although the Taliban have Apache helicopters, he cannot even get a gun in New York.

If I had joined the Taliban, I could have had a helicopter.

Mr. Trump agreed, “We can’t have weapons, but the Taliban can have 27 each.”

Mr. Trump may have momentarily forgotten about the Second Amendment, which enshrines the right of Americans to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution.

Even in states with stricter gun ownership laws, such as New York, law-abiding citizens are not limited in the right to buy, sell, hold, or use guns. fire.

The NY Safe Act prevents criminals and seriously mentally ill people from buying guns and only bans the most dangerous assault weapons.

Mr Trump aired a few more of his favorite lines, including that he rebuilt the army, wiped out the bigger ones, a reference to the 2019 murder of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and was dealt with worse than any other president.

His associates have claimed that the 75-year-old is making more media appearances in preparation for another presidential term in 2024.

During the interview, Mr Gutfield also revealed that he has lost friends because of his support for Mr Trump.

