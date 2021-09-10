National Top: News of increase in assets of suspect Azis Syamsuddin and Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Throughout Thursday, September 9, 2021, there were two of the most popular reports on the national channel Tempo.co. First on the suspect’s news Aziz Syamsuddin. The second concerns President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s growing wealth. Here is a summary. Jokowi’s assets increase by 8.9 million rupees The KPK noted that up to 70.3% of the wealth of state officials increased over the past year or during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Tempo survey, one of the officials whose wealth has increased is President Jokowi. Over the past year, Jokowi’s assets have grown by around Rs 8.9 billion. Tempo accesses data on Jokowi’s wealth through the KPK’s e-lhkpn website. Based on the 2020 Periodic Report, which was submitted on March 13, 2021, Jokowi’s total assets stand at over 63 billion rupees, to be exact, 63,616,935,818 rupees. Jokowi’s assets consist of 20 land and buildings with a value of Rp 53,281,696,000. A total of 19 Jokowi land and buildings are spread across various areas in Central Java and one building with a value of 3.5 billion rupees in the south of the city of Jakarta. In addition, transport equipment and machinery worth Rp 527,500,000. For vehicles, Jokowi has seven cars and one motorbike. Then other movable property worth Rp 357,500,000, cash and cash equivalents worth Rp 10,047,790,536. Jokowi also has a debt of IDR 597,550,718. Compared to the period of the previous year, the total wealth of Jokowi amounted to Rp 54,718,200,893. Land and real estate assets as well as vehicles are still in number, only the value changes according to appreciation. of heritage value. In 2019, land and buildings Jokowi with a value of Rp 45,643,588,000 and transport equipment and machinery Rp 647,500,000. Then other movable property with a value of Rp 360,000,000 and cash and cash equivalents worth Rp 8,928,471,262. In 2019, Jokowi also had a debt of IDR 861,358,369. KPK Prevention and Control Assistant Pahala Nainggolan previously said that an increase in LHKPN is not a sin, as long as it remains within reasonable statistics. Increasing wealth, he said, does not necessarily indicate that an official is a corrupter. Indeed, the increase may be due to an appreciation in the value of the assets. He explains that there are several other reasons why the wealth of an office increases. Among other things, asset additions, asset sales, loan repayments, to newly declared assets. “For example, if I own land, the NJOP (Sale Value of Tax Objects) goes up, so I report an increase in LHKPN. So suddenly my LHKPN will increase next year,” he said at the meeting. ‘an LHKPN webinar on KPK’s YouTube, Tuesday. , September 7, 2021. News from suspect Azis Syamsuddin Next comes information on the status of the suspect, RPD vice-president Azis Syamsuddin in the corruption case. News of Azis’ role was revealed by a quote from the indictment against former KPK investigator Stepanus Robin Pattuju. In the excerpt from the indictment filed in the Jakarta Central District Court SIPP, Azis and Aliza Gunado allegedly gave Robin 3 billion rupees and US $ 36,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1504408/top-nasional-kabar-tersangka-azis-syamsuddin-dan-harta-jokowi-naik

