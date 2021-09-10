Johnsons hopes to banish NHS backlog likely to remain wishful thinking | NHS

Every day reminds us of how the NHS is definitely underfunded: a service that closes here because there are too few nurses, a ambulance queue each with a patient on their backs trapped outside an overloaded A&E.

Thursday was Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Health services are under such pressure in the region that its hospitals and its NHS clinical commissioning group have dramatically explained the impact of so many people in need of care. On Monday, more than 1,100 patients sought A&E help at Queens Medical Center and Kings Mill Hospital in Nottingham and Mansfield, often for minor complaints such as coughs and colds or in one case for removal of false nails.

Due to the fact that A&E is full-fledged, patients face long waits, local NHS bodies said in a joint statement. The same hospitals are also treating 200 Covid patients, including 26 critics. As a result, said Dr David Selwyn, medical director of Kings Mill, only people with serious, life-changing illnesses should come to A&E. They also called on families to help them free up hospital beds by agreeing to support loved ones once they return home.

A health system with sufficient staff and space could cope with such a demand. But the persistent understaffing of the NHS and its aging field means it can’t, or won’t easily. These two factors also help explain why the waiting list for hospital treatment in England continues to grow and reached a new high of 5.61 million on Thursday. Long waits were increasingly common before the pandemic; the closure of NHS care due to Covid only makes matters worse.

Boris Johnson claims the NHS in England will get an additional $ 10 billion a year for the three years starting next April. But the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank disputes it. It says the money Johnson pledged on Tuesday when he unveiled a 1.25% increase in national insurance stands at $ 6.6 billion next year, $ 3.6 billion in 2023-24 and 5.6 billion in 2024-25 more than what was already planned under Theresa’s five-year funding agreement. May agreed in 2018.

Johnson believes his largesse to the NHS will go far. It would solve health problems that governments have avoided for decades, fund the largest catch-up program in NHS history and fund better care and screening equipment, among other things, he said. The backlog attack will increase hospital capacity by 10%, provide 9 million additional appointments, exams and operations, and result in 30% more patients treated by 2024-25 compared to now all paid for by the new tax on health care and social benefits. , he promised.

He didn’t say money would solve all problems, but was optimistic about its impact. But then, prime ministers always are when they pour money into the country’s favorite institution. There is evidence that it works: Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have been successful in overcoming horrific treatment delays and building many new hospitals.

But there’s little reason to believe Johnson will see the same positive dividend, especially when it comes to the order book, which he sees as the top priority. Since May gave the NHS 20.5 billion more by 2024, the backlog has grown, wait times have worsened, vacancies have remained stubbornly close to 100,000 and few new installations opened their doors.

There is the scale of the backlog, described as gargantuan by the British Medical Association. Already at 5.6 million and increasing by 150,000 per month, it could end at 13 million, admitted the Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid. If the NHS cannot provide care to many of the 5.6 million people within the promised wait times, it will be even less able to do so as the numbers rise. Long waits mean pain and anxiety for patients, frustration and worry for their doctors and nurses, and political risk for Johnson.

Reducing the numbers to acceptable levels depends on more than just money. Increasing the capacity of the hospital by 10% and treating 30% more patients sounds great. But is one or the other deliverable? Hospital bosses say privately that unless there is a large and rapid expansion of the NHS workforce and its cramped and often creaky facilities, such commitments are unrealistic and treatment queues will become endemic.

But there is no plan for the former, and only a questionable promise to build 48 new hospitals by 2030, and both would require even more money anyway, which the Treasury might be reluctant to provide. Given these constraints, the visible desire of prime ministers to eliminate the backlog may well remain wishful thinking.