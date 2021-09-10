86,323 housing units worth Rs463 billion under construction, said the Prime Minister





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday that the Ministry of Housing and Works is building 86,323 housing units at a total cost of 463 billion rupees and that under its various projects more than 200,000 jobs are being quickly created in construction activities in the country.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Co-ordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, which was also informed that economic activities worth more than Rs.2,314 billion would be generated. .

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Governor of State Bank Reza Baqir, Chairman of the New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, Lieutenant General Anwar.

Ali Haider (retd) and other relevant senior officers.

The Prime Minister was informed of the cadastral mapping exercise underway in Lahore. He was informed that the project is on track and will be completed by November 15, 2021. The Prime Minister asked the relevant authorities to focus on completing the digitization of Lahore land registers as soon as possible so that the common man can get relief from land grabbing. mafia and encroachments.

He was also informed of the progress of various housing projects under the Ministry of Housing and Works. The Prime Minister recalled that vertical housing in the form of high-rise buildings is a priority for the government. He said this would meet the housing needs of a rapidly growing population, adding that digital cadastral mapping would also ensure efficient use of urban land.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/890481-86-323-housing-units-worth-rs463-bn-being-built-pm-told The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos