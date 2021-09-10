Closing the income gap, a populist initiative by Xi: The Tribune India

Yogesh gupta

Former Ambassador

Mercurial Chinese President Xi Jinping triggered a major shift in the country’s development paradigm by announcing a new concept of “common prosperity” which means a more equitable distribution of income among different sections of Chinese society. Since the opening of the Chinese economy by Deng Xiaoping in 1979, high income inequality has been a persistent feature of Chinese society with its Gini coefficient widening to 70.4 in 2020 (the figure above 50 indicates a high level of income inequality).

Income redistribution must be achieved by forcing the tech, educational, gaming and other private industries to pay huge sums of money to state regulators to ‘serve the country’. Jack Ma of Alibaba donated about $ 500 million, Evergrande Group $ 470 million, Tencent $ 400 million and other companies in technology, education, real estate and other areas, for varying amounts. Wealthy people are also welcome to make these transfer payments. Zhang Yiming, founder of Tik Tok, donates around $ 77 million of his own money to create an education fund; Lei Jun, the maker of Xiaomi smartphones, has provided around $ 2 billion to eradicate poverty.

Xi and his team have designated specific provinces and cities, which will become “models of common prosperity” with higher incomes and social rights for the middle and disadvantaged classes by gradually increasing their annual income to around $ 11,580. by 2025. Common prosperity has been hailed by Xi and party ideologues as the “original epitome” of socialism. Additional arguments have been favored to justify that this “inter-cyclical adjustment” is necessary to pursue a stronger manufacturing sector, reduce debt, real estate bubbles and income inequalities in the face of a declining workforce.

In the past, China’s economic growth relied heavily on investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors, which increased debt levels. The contribution of manufacturing to China’s GDP has declined over the past four years, from 30% in 2015 to 27.7% in 2019. Xi State planners estimate that a higher contribution manufacturing industry is essential for China to become a “moderately prosperous” society and a modern socialist. country.

Private entrepreneurs are very worried and wonder if Xi has abandoned Deng Xiaoping’s other political saying in favor of efficiency over equality. Concerns are expressed that the tech sector, which has created thousands of new, well-paying jobs, may not be able to do so, exacerbating the urban employment situation. The education sector has already been banned from raising new capital or going public, which will impact its profits. Regulators have launched investigations into the monopolistic and anti-competitive behavior of major tech players to verify data security for their listings on foreign stock exchanges. The stock prices of many of these tech companies have fallen, causing huge losses to foreign investors, many of whom are now completely abandoning Chinese stocks.

New restrictions were imposed on the real estate sector by prohibiting private equity funds from raising funds to invest in residential development, halting land auctions in major cities and raising mortgage rates. Policymakers now remember Xi’s old slogan that “houses are built to live, not to speculate.” According to industry observers, production in the construction sector is expected to decline by 4% in 2021.

There is growing concern that this state interference is undermining the vitality of China’s vibrant private sector. According to some Chinese historians, the idea of ​​common prosperity is purely utopian and could lead to another “Great Leap Forward”, referring to the Maoist campaign of 1958-62, which caused widespread economic collapse and millions of deaths. . Zhou Qiming, professor at Zhongnan University, told reporters that “depending on the rich to donate to the poor is not sustainable” and that a better approach would be for Beijing to widen the economic pie so that workers can find more jobs and negotiate higher wages. .

China’s economic growth is already facing headwinds due to new outbreaks of Covid. The declining strength of the Chinese workforce due to the country’s flawed one-child policy adopted in 1980 is adding further pressure against increasing its economic growth. China is aging at a time when the world is facing a backlash from globalization and is becoming more protectionist; it means that China will have to work much harder than others to achieve higher income levels.

Concerns were also raised about who would oversee the huge sums collected from trading conglomerates. Given the lack of judicial oversight or robust civil society, contributions are often channeled through government-controlled organizations whose track records of transparency and efficient use of resources are often questionable. Some critics have said that the contributions of the rich are not necessarily used for the benefit of the poor.

The private sector in China contributes more than 50% of total tax revenue, more than 60% of its GDP and more than 80% of urban employment. President Xi’s senior economic adviser Liu He tried to downplay the negative impact of these regulatory crackdowns by saying there was no change in “principles and policies to support economic development. private ”. But his boss, President Xi Jinping, has made it clear that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) must do more to “guide and supervise” the country’s businesses with clear rules, effective regulations and greater political transparency.

Xi is trying to restore the image of the CCP nationally by narrowing the income gap and shifting to better development. Critics say Xi is trying to squeeze the rich to punish rivals who back wealthy private conglomerates. They argue that he is seeking popular support as a “second Mao” as the Party’s 20th Congress approaches in 2022, where he is expected to run for a third term as president. Considering the enormous miseries Mao has caused, many wonder if these measures would have a similar destabilizing impact on Chinese society.