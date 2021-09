These are the primary insurgents of the GOP that he endorses

Top line

Although former President Donald Trump has pledged to help Republicans retake Congress in 2022, he is also waging a war within the party, drawing some of his firepower on Republicans he has deemed insufficiently loyal. . Here are the main GOP challengers he endorsed:

CULLMAN, ALABAMA – AUG 21: Former US President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a “Save … [+] America “at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and there are no longer available intensive care beds in Alabama, the host city of Cullman said a state emergency related to COVID-19 two days before Trump’s rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state’s population has not been fully immunized. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Georgia Secretary of State Jody Hice: A congressman who has been one of the champions of Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations and challenges incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, who has refused to go along with the election plans of Trump.

Steve Carra, Michigans 6th US House District: A state official who introduced legislation to create a forensic audit of Michigan 2020 election results and challenges Rep. Fred Upton, another Republican to impeachment.

Key context

Trump was impeached by all House Democrats and 10 Republicans for his role in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but was acquitted the following month when all 50 Senate Democrats and 7 Republicans voted for the to condemn, below the 67 votes necessary for conviction.

Tangent

The Trump vendetta against Murkowski began long before she voted for condemnation. Last June, he vowed to personally campaign against her and support any challenger with a pulse after Murkowski said she was struggling to vote for re-election.

What to watch out for

More supports are likely to decline as the 2022 campaign heats up. One Republican in Trump’s sights is Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger who, like Cheney, is a vocal critic and sits on a special House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack. Trump also hinted at plans to back a challenger to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for acknowledging President Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election.

