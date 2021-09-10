The failure of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan has bolstered populist and anti-migration forces across the West, and in turn fueled Islamist regimes such as Turkey, according to to James M. Dorsey, Principal Investigator at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Middle East Institute in Singapore.

Writing For the legacy of 9/11, a project examining the impact of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York twenty years later, Dorsey said the nature of the recent U.S. withdrawal, which has abandoned many Afghans, has undermined two decades of multiculturalism and open borders, and that Western democracies would likely pay the price with the brutalization of debate and dialogue, the abandonment of civility and etiquette, and expressions of racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes.

A reproduction of the full article is published below:

At the very beginning of the 21st century, Osama bin Laden, consciously or not, positioned himself with the attacks of September 11 as one of his most important figures.

The attacks first served to undermine multicultural policies in relatively ethnically and religiously homogeneous European societies, which struggled against migration from other continents, ethnicities and religious backgrounds. The legacy of the attacks has brought identity politics back to the forefront not only in the West but also in Africa and Asia.

In so doing, the attacks reshaped global politics and attitudes towards large numbers of people fleeing political and economic collapse instead of seeing them as victims of ill-conceived Western policies that backfired in ruled countries and countries. poorly managed by corrupt politicians and political and economic structures.

Identity wars and conflicts based on ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious differences are, once started, the most powerful forces in human affairs. Along with the return of competition from the great powers,the eruption of identity politics is the most significant political feature of our time. This fateful combination does not bode well, said Wall Street Journal scholar and columnist Walter Russell Mead.

Mr. Mead highlighted a multitude of identity conflicts that have fractured Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon; spawned Arab Iranian, Kurdish, Azeri and Baloch separatist movements, encouraged Russian revisionist nationalism in Ukraine and the Caucasus; enabled cultural genocide in northwest China and fueled populist and far-right sentiment in Europe and the United States.

Two decades after 9/11, the United States, exhausted by eternal wars, seems less willing to stand up for its values ​​firmly while rising powers like China pay little attention to what is happening to multi-ethnic and multi-religious nations.

With all the well-deserved criticism and analysis of US foreign policy over the past decades, we will live to regret the decline in US ambition, said Sabina Cudic, a Bosnian parliamentarian worried about the threat of a fracture in the Bosnian federation. Herzegovina in Bosnak, Serbian and Croatian states.

The fallout from a change in attitude was evident in the West’s recent failure to anticipate a mass movement to Kabul airport following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country. by the Taliban. The West’s initial reluctance to respond to the plight of those who cooperate with Western forces and institutions over the past two decades has compounded these failures.

It’s almost as if Mr. Bin Laden foresaw US President Joe Bidens to stumble when he ordered Al Qaeda in 2010 to target President Barak Obama on a visit to Afghanistan, but not Mr. Biden, its vice-president.

The reason to focus on them is that Obama is the leader of infidelity and killing him automatically will ensure that Biden will take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as is the norm there.Biden is absolutely unprepared for this post, which will lead the United States into a crisis, predicted Mr. Bin Laden.

The failures of the US-led Westerners in exiting Afghanistan two decades ago undermined multiculturalism and open borders and further strengthened populist and right-wing anti-migration and pro-nationalist forces in Europe as well as the United States, Asia and Africa, especially against Muslims, Jews and people of color; and nationalism mixed with supremacism.

Western democracies are paying the price with the brutalization of debate and dialogue, the abandonment of civility and etiquette, and expressions of racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes becoming less socially taboo and more common.

Of all the endless costs of terrorism, the most important is the least: what its struggle has cost our democracy. As America failed to recognize that the real threat was counterterrorism, not terrorism, says journalist and author Spencer Ackerman. Ackerman suggests in his latest book, Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilised America and Produced Trump, that the global war on terrorism with its associated use of torture, mass surveillance, militarism and Authoritarianism has created an environment suitable for bin Laden. vision to undermine Western ideals and sow confusion.

The anti-Muslim discourse born in the aftermath of September 11 was a vector through whichopen racism and open sectarianism have been reintroduced into the mainstreamUS policy, said Matt Duss, two-time presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, foreign policy adviser. I think it has normalized those kinds of statements about different groups of people, immigrants, Latinos, Asians, Blacks or whatever.

Changes in attitude have made Western societies more vulnerable to intolerant, anti-pluralist and counter-revolutionary behavior.machinations from countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Alarmed by the strength of Islamic political groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood following the popular Arab uprisings of 2011, the Gulf states have not hesitated tofueling anti-Muslim sentiment in Western countries, including France and Austria, to counter the Islamists and their supporters, Turkey and Qatar.

Anti-Muslim sentiment is reinforced by the lack of support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as much of the rest of the Muslim world for persecuted Muslim communities such as the Uyghurs in China, the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and Muslims in India-administered Kashmir.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are promoting their socially more flexible but autocratic versions of a moderate interpretation of Islam that preaches absolute obedience to the ruler. The two states use their interpretations to project themselves as leaders of moderation in the Muslim world in which theycompete for religious soft poweramong themselves as well as with Turkey, Qatar, Iran and Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world.

The UAE narrative was deliberately crafted to appeal to a Western audience, especially America, in the aftermath of 9/11, the Islamist push of the Arab Spring and the rise of the Islamic State. Yet for Abu Dhabi, its crusade against Islam in the political space has another, more sinister objective: to depoliticize civil society while monopolizing power and socio-political authority in the hands of the state, a said a Gulf scholar.Andreas war. Mr. Krieg might as well have spoken of Saudi Arabia.

The irony is that religious soft power rivals unwittingly reinforce each other. Emirati and Saudi encouragement of Islamophobia in cooperation with populists and the European far right strengthens Iranian revolutionaries and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Mr Erdoan presents himself as a pious leader who defends the rights of marginalized communities in the diaspora from black Turks at home who have been disenfranchised by the Turkish Kemalist elite, while Iran claims to represent the struggle of the oppressed and deprived of their rights.

Right-wing populists and nationalists in Europe and elsewhere are the perfect foil for Mr. Erdoan. In turn, Mr. Erdoans calls on the Turkish diaspora to reject assimilation as fodder for the very groups that Mr. Erdoan ostensibly opposes.

In the end, it is two currents of the right that benefit from each other. Turkish nationalism tinged with Islamism on the one hand and anti-Islamic and anti-Turkish racism, which has spread throughout Europe and Austria in particular, on the other, said political scientist Thomas Schmidinge. He was talking about the situation in Austria which serves as a repeating example across Europe in which the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are waging covert campaigns against each other.

Mr. Bin Laden must have a smile on his face as the scene unfolds in Europe and the United States, whether the former al Qaeda leader is looking at the world from above or below. He may lament the plight of Muslims in much of the world, but the dismay in the West is probably greater, in part thanks to his murderous work, than he likely would have accomplished in his most imaginative dreams.