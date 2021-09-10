Facedrive insiders sell holdings as company stock price drops





Facedrive, which touts itself as a “tech ecosystem focused on people and the planet,” started in 2016 as a ridesharing service that promised to offset its carbon emissions by planting trees.

Ryan Carter / The Globe and Mail

Several insiders of Facedrive Inc., including the company’s new CEO, have sold part of their stakes in the company, joining a wave of investors who have offloaded their shares in recent weeks as the share price collapsed, according to regulatory documents.

Days after Suman Pushparajah became the company’s new CEO on Sept. 1, he sold a total of nearly 800,000 of his 5.4 million Facedrive shares, according to the filings. On September 2, he sold 183,000 shares at $ 4.10 each and the next day he sold another 615,500 shares at $ 2.54 for total proceeds of $ 2.3 million. Mr Pushparajah had been prevented from selling his shares by a voluntary lock-up agreement, but the company announced on September 1 that it was partially releasing insiders from the agreements.

Mr. Pushparajah was elevated to Facedrives’ leadership position from his previous leadership position due to the resignation of his predecessor, Sayan Navaratnam, the company’s largest shareholder.

The story continues under the ad

On Thursday, Navaratnam announced plans to sell nearly nine million of his 30 million shares. Other documents show that Junaid Rizvi, another founder of the company and current chairman of Facedrives, also sold around 800,000 of his more than six million shares between September 1 and 2.

In an emailed statement, the legal director of Facedrives said the majority of Mr Pushparajahs’ shares are still blocked and he is committed to ensuring the long-term growth of the company.

Mr Pushparajah had received a limited salary since joining Facedrive in 2018, and wanted to ensure that he had adequate personal cash flow as the company entered the next steps in its long-term growth plan, said Mujir Muneeruddin.

As for the transactions of Mr. Razvi, the chairman of the company, he said that Mr. Razvi balances his long-term commitment to the company with his legal right to partially liquidate his position.

Public battle between Facedrive co-founders intensifies as one claims company can seek creditors protection

Facedrive executives leave for reshuffle as shares of tech startups tumble after meteoric rise earlier this year

The massive sale marks a turning point in the fortunes of Toronto-based Facedrive, which just seven months ago had a valuation of over $ 5 billion and was touted by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of its 50 best companies. In February, the stock hit a high of $ 60 per share, but on Thursday night it had fallen below $ 2.

The company, which defines itself as a tech ecosystem focused on people and the planet, started in 2016 as a ridesharing service that promised to offset its carbon emissions by planting trees. The company went public, through a reverse merger, in 2019. It branched out into food delivery, online retailing, and contact tracing for COVID-19, but struggled to earn money. In the first half, he lost $ 13.4 million on just $ 9.7 million in income.

Until recently, Mr. Pushparajah, Mr. Navaratnam and Mr. Rizvi had agreed to a new block that placed certain restrictions on the sale of their shares until 2023. Insiders, who control 49% of the company’s outstanding shares , agreed to the voluntary block in March in order to demonstrate their continued faith in the company’s mission and the opportunity ahead, Facedrive said in a press release at the time.

The story continues under the ad

When announcing the extended lockdown, Mr. Navaratnam, then CEO, said: We all realize that we are on the cusp of something big, and our only focus is to continue to advance our ESG mandate while creating long-term sustainable value for our employees. , partners and shareholders.

Since then, the share price has been plummeting, a decline Mr Navaratnam blamed on Facedrives’ other founder, Imran Khan, who has not played an operational role at the company for several years. Mr Navaratnam said in a September 4 press release that Mr Khan’s refusal to lock in his stake, and his disclosures, as of July, that he had sold 1.2 million of his 29 million shares , had had a dramatic impact on the share’s value. and changed it negatively almost every day thereafter.

Citing Mr Khan’s transactions, Mr Navaratnam said it was unfair to forbid other company insiders from trading and, for this reason, the company was releasing them from their voluntary blocking agreements.

For his part, Mr Khan hit back at Mr Navaratnam, saying in a press release that he had the right to negotiate his shares, and alleging that a Facedrive lawyer had contacted his lawyer about the planning of ‘a hearing so that society can seek protection. creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

In recent days, there has been a marked increase in trading of Facedrive shares. The number of shares traded daily has rarely exceeded 200,000, but since September 2 nearly six million shares have changed hands.

Earlier this year, The Globe and Mail reported on Mr. Navaratnams’ involvement in two other publicly traded companies before he joined Facedrive.

The story continues under the ad

In 2004 percent of its value.

Mr. Navaratnam later served as a director of a biofuels company called PetroAlgae Inc. Shares peaked at US $ 26.75 after its IPO in 2008. The company never declared a sale and the Its stock price fell to 85 cents US over the next four years. years. Regulatory documents show no sign that he sold shares in either company.

Your time is precious. Receive the Top Business Headlines newsletter delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-facedrive-insiders-sell-holdings-as-companys-share-price-sink/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos