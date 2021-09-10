The relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban spans decades. Here’s what it looks like nowExBulletin





AILSA CHANG, HOST:

When Taliban fighters swept through Afghanistan, the hashtag #SanctionPakistan lit up the Twittersphere. Pakistan has long been seen as supporting the militant group in defiance of the rest of the world. But now that the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, that relationship may change. NPR’s Jackie Northam reports from Islamabad.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: The Taliban’s resounding victory in Afghanistan was met with horror across much of the western world. It was a slightly different story in some parts of Pakistan. Days after militants took Kabul, a white and black Taliban flag fluttered from the roof of a radical mosque here in Islamabad. Social media showed government officials celebrating, and Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban had broken the chains of slavery. The jubilation signaled that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was as much a victory for the Pakistani government as it was for the militants.

AFRASIAB KHATTAK: Taliban is a security institution project of Pakistan. It’s not really an indigenous Afghan movement or anything like that.

NORTHAM: Afrasiab Khattak is a seasoned politician and considered an authority on Pakistani-Afghan affairs. He notes that Pakistan was only one of three countries to recognize the Taliban when they ruled Afghanistan in the mid-1990s and provided them with vital support after the 2001 US invasion drove them out of the country. to be able to.

KHATTAK: Support for the Taliban is – mostly comes from the military, whose insurgency in another country can survive for over two decades without sanctuary, support, supplies, everything.

NORTHAM: Khattak says Pakistan’s relationship with the Taliban dates back decades to when the Mujahedin were based in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

(EXTRACT FROM THE CIRCULATION ATMOSPHERE)

NORTHAM: Horse-drawn carts compete with motorcycles and high-speed cars on the streets of Peshawar.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SQUIRTING FOOD)

NORTHAM: You can buy a nice piece of freshly fried chicken at this market in the old town of Peshawar. There is a chaotic jumble of shops and stalls here, selling everything from nuts to wheelbarrows. Peshawar has a Wild West feel and has been a natural base for various groups fighting in Afghanistan for decades, including the Taliban. Mehmood Jan Babar, a local journalist, returned from Kabul one day before speaking to NPR. He says many Afghans see the Taliban as proxies for Pakistan, an image the Taliban is trying to shake up.

MEHMOOD JAN BABAR: I think they’re – they’re also not comfortable with the Pakistani label on the back, that they’re a Pakistani brand. They are not happy with it.

NORTHAM: There are already indications that Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban is starting to wane, says Shameen Shahid, a longtime journalist in Peshawar.

SHAMEEN SHAHID: The Taliban have established an office in Doha, Qatar. The Taliban are also establishing ties with Iran, the Russian Federation, China and also India. You know that Pakistan is jubilant right now, but I think in the near future Pakistan will have to face problems just because of these divisions.

NORTHAM: One of the biggest concerns of the security establishment in Pakistan is that the swift and decisive victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan could embolden other extremist groups in the region. Javed Ashraf Qazi is the former head of ISI, the Pakistani intelligence service. He says there is particular fear of a resurgence of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the TTP. Qazi says the group is fiercely anti-Pakistan and has launched hundreds of deadly attacks in the past.

JAVED ASHRAF QAZI: We have been hit very hard by the TTP. We have lost 70,000 lives and we want it to stop. This is our priority. And here we are definitely going to ask the Taliban to help us by controlling the TTP. If the Taliban gave them carte blanche, we would certainly have a point of contention.

NORTHAM: There’s also ISIS-K, which launched the recent attack on Kabul airport, and other groups. Javed says Pakistani security forces will be able to push back extremists who try to infiltrate the country. But this is part of a new dynamic that Pakistan will have to contend with now that the Taliban is in power next door.

Jackie Northam, NPR News, Islamabad.

