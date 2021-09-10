Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to visit Weymouth





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to visit Weymouth following an invitation from Dorset MP Richard Drax, who hopes the government investment improve the city’s infrastructure and increase its business prospects.

Mr Drax is asking for government support to fund a number of large projects aimed at creating jobs and prosperity in the traditional seaside town.

He wants to see the creation of a western relief route alongside the Wyke Regis fleet that would bypass the heavily congested A354 between Weymouth and Portland. READ MORE: No government support for western relief route The proposal – which was suggested to protect jobs at the Port of Portland and the Granby Industrial Zone while attracting new businesses to the city – is backed by advisers and business leaders plagued by congested roads, but it has been described as “unachievable” without government support. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and MP Richard Drax Mr Drax is also calling for work to improve the walls of Weymouth Harbor to protect it from future flooding and allow major marina rejuvenation projects to move forward, and he participated in the tender from Dorset Council to secure government funding for the Leveling Up Fund to regenerate iconic sites in Weymouth. and improve access to the city. In a written submission during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Drax asked Boris Johnson what steps he is taking to improve Weymouth’s infrastructure to attract more businesses. Mr Johnson said: ‘This government is committed to leveling the whole country, and Dorset is no exception. ‘I am delighted that the Dorset Local Growth Fund has contributed £ 98.4million to 54 projects since 2015, and understand that Dorset Council has also made an offer through the Leveling Fund to improve access at Weymouth station. ” In response, Mr. Drax said: “As a former soldier, I know time is never wasted in reconnaissance. “May I ask my very good friend to come and take in some Dorset sea air, visit Weymouth and see the infrastructure for himself?” “Until we improve it, we won’t be able to attract the investment, jobs and prosperity we so desperately need, to a former seaside resort that needs a little love, attention and government money. ” The Prime Minister said: ‘I can’t think of anything more enjoyable than a trip to Weymouth, which I think was George III’s favorite watering hole – at least that’s what the Lord tells me. Chancellor. I will do my best to oblige my honorable friend. Following the exchange, Mr Drax said he hoped the Prime Minister would travel to see Weymouth’s potential for himself as the traditional seaside town envisions a prosperous future. As part of the government Leveling Up fund, the council is bidding for £ 17million for projects including the regeneration of Weymouth Harborside, focusing on Brewers Quay, North Quay and the Peninsula, creating an innovation hub in aquaculture and expansion of facilities. available to users of Dorset Innovation Park, including waterfront access in Portland. The funding would also be used to fund the Weymouth Station Access Project, which would see a new level crossing at the station which will hopefully improve connectivity, improve the pedestrian and cycling network and improve accessibility in the city.

