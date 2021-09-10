Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at the 13th BRICS summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 13th BRICS summit on Thursday via video link in Beijing. He said China would donate an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other developing countries this year.

Dear colleagues,

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world. The road to global recovery remains bumpy and tortuous. And the international order is undergoing deep and complex changes. Faced with these challenges, we, the BRICS countries, must move forward to make an active contribution to peace and development in the world and to advance the construction of a community of destiny for humanity.

We must promote the practice of true multilateralism, adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and safeguard the United Nations-centered international system and the international order supported by international law.

We must promote global solidarity against COVID-19, join forces to fight the pandemic, defend a scientific approach to trace its origins and oppose politicization and stigma. We must strengthen coordination in the prevention and control of COVID, and stimulate research, production and equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good.

We must promote openness and innovation-driven growth to facilitate a stable global recovery. We must defend the WTO-centered multilateral trade regime, ensure that the latest results of scientific and technological advances benefit all countries, and promote a more open, inclusive, balanced and mutually beneficial economic globalization.

We must promote common development, follow a human-centered development philosophy and fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We must respond actively to climate change on the basis of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, promote the transition to green and low-carbon development and jointly build a clean and beautiful world.

Colleagues,

Under the current circumstances, it is important that the BRICS countries remain determined, strengthen unity and further improve the quality of practical cooperation. To this end, I wish to make five proposals.

First, to strengthen cooperation in public health in a spirit of solidarity. We need to take our political responsibility, support each other in the COVID response, and share relevant information and COVID control experience. We must continue practical cooperation on vaccines, including joint research and production and mutual recognition of standards, and facilitate a rapid launch of the BRICS Vaccine R&D Center in virtual format. It is also important to strengthen cooperation on traditional medicine to develop more tools against the virus.

Second, strengthen international cooperation on vaccines in a spirit of equitable access for all. China has provided the necessary vaccines and technical support to countries in need, and has actively contributed to promoting equitable vaccine distribution and global cooperation against COVID-19. To date, China has supplied over one billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and will strive to deliver a total of two billion doses by the end of this year. I would like to take this opportunity to announce that in addition to the donation of $ 100 million to COVAX, China will donate an additional 100 million doses of vaccine to other developing countries during this year.

Third, to strengthen economic cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit. We must seriously implement the Strategy for the BRICS Economic Partnership 2025, and expand cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, technology and innovation, and green and low-carbon development. China offers to host a high-level BRICS meeting on climate change and a BRICS forum on big data for sustainable development. We welcome the substantial progress made in expanding the membership of the New Development Bank (NDB) and look forward to a greater role for the NDB in supporting the development of its members and in economic and financial affairs. global. The BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution innovation center, already launched in Xiamen, hosted events such as staff training, a think tank symposium and an industrial innovation competition. Next year, the center plans to hold an Industrial Internet and Digital Manufacturing Development Forum, among other activities, and we look forward to the active participation of ministries and business communities in BRICS countries. . The BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation Cooperation Agreement, which has already been signed, should be fully implemented by all of us to bring benefits to the people of our five countries.

Fourth, strengthen political and security cooperation in a spirit of equity and justice. We must consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership, support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and jointly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests. We need to make good use of BRICS mechanisms such as the Meeting of Foreign Ministers and the Meeting of Senior Security Representatives, better coordinate our position on major international and regional issues, and make an even greater and collective voice heard. BRICS countries. The BRICS Counterterrorism Action Plan, adopted earlier this year, should be implemented in earnest.

Fifth, strengthen people-to-people exchanges in a spirit of mutual learning. The BRICS Women’s Innovation Competition hosted by China this year is a refreshing addition to our cooperation despite the pandemic. China proposes to form a BRICS Alliance for Vocational Education to organize vocational skills competitions and create a platform for exchange and cooperation for vocational schools and enterprises in our five countries. In the future, China will host the BRICS Governance Seminar and the BRICS Forum on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges, and will open an online training course for media professionals from our five countries. China will host the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games early next year. We look forward to welcoming athletes from BRICS countries and around the world to demonstrate their athletic skills and achieve excellent performance.

Colleagues,

As a Chinese saying goes: “A man of wisdom adapts to change; a man of knowledge acts according to the circumstances. To advance BRICS cooperation, we need to embrace the changes of our times and keep abreast. We need to set clearer priorities in our large-scale cooperation, make our cooperation more results-oriented and ensure that its benefits are fully realized. We need to adjust and improve the substance and modalities of our cooperation on the basis of consensus to respond to changing circumstances and practical needs. I am confident that with our concerted efforts, the BRICS Mechanism will be filled with renewed vigor and vitality.

Thank you.

