Boris Johnson’s “dressing” care crisis – POLITICO

LONDON Boris Johnson wins the politics of the care crisis in England, but those at the forefront want to see the returns.

The British Prime Minister this week bet on a politically risky tax hike to tackle a decades-long crisis in social services, which offers daily support to the elderly and vulnerable, but comes under heavy pressure amid a backdrop growing demand and chronic outsourcing. funding.

Westminster watchers say he dodged “real trouble” and is applauded for starting to tackle an issue that haunted his predecessors. Still, those working in the care sector and some in Johnson’s own party fear that his large spending commitment will do little to calm a perfect storm of personnel issues that are already plaguing those who are supposed to lead the turnaround. And they wonder if the promised sums of money will do much.

The ad itself was carefully handled, with a drip of press briefings on increasing national insurance and critics polls in the week leading up to Parliament’s return, so that when it finally landed on Tuesday, the reaction was not as fierce as many had expected, even among members of the government.

There was no fierce or sustained anger from the Tory benches after Johnson’s statement in the Commons on Tuesday, and Labor opposition leader Keir Starmers attacked a regular session for MPs the Prime Minister asked on Wednesday fell flat. Johnson was able to answer: what is your alternative?

A government official said: I thought it was going to be a lot worse. If the old bigwigs like the Damian Greens of this world had made a real offer, we might have been in real trouble. And they didn’t. It was just kind of a moan and a whimper.

The same official claimed that a much-anticipated reshuffle of Johnsons’ ministerial team that was to be expected this week was put on hold in part because no serious revolt had materialized and therefore was unnecessary to terrorize the base.

Outside of Westminster, however, representatives from the care sector are less convinced Johnson has made much progress in addressing the underlying issues. And it’s the immediate concern over staffing that they say should be high on his list.

We have a social services crisis right now, and he can’t wait for people to write [a promised white paper], then delay any funding and staff changes for another two years, said Jeremy Richardson, managing director of Four Seasons Health Care, which runs a large chain of social care providers.

Social workers already face low wages for highly regulated work. They are spying on better opportunities in other industries. They face mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. They are grappling with the loss of EU colleagues who left after Brexit and did not return. And they’re stuck with an immigration policy that excludes most of the healthcare workers overseas.

It is no wonder that turnover in the sector is around 30 percent for caregivers and 40 percent for nurses. The obligation of only vaccines, an approach aimed at better protecting a population particularly affected by the coronavirus has contributed to 40,000 unfilled jobs, said Richardson.

While Johnson’s care plan describes to some extent how staff are going to professionalize, ”those in the industry say it does not get at the heart of his retention dilemma. We cannot operate with these levels of rotation. We need stability, David Behan, chairman of care home provider HC One, told the BBC on Wednesday.

The the government promised further reforms to improve the recruitment and support of our social workforce “and a white paper is due to be released later this year on its plans. But in the meantime, policy analysts see a void where certain details should be. Johnson, said the Institute for Public Policy Research Think Tank Dodged [the] question of reforming the structure of social assistance, including increasing the wages of the workforce and the quality of services.

Natasha Curry, deputy director of policy at the Nuffield Trust think tank, said there was now a race against time to keep a flexible workforce engaged in the profession. “As we head into winter, caregivers often head to retail,” she said, illustrating that if they can find better working conditions and pay elsewhere, they will change their minds. use. “We entered the pandemic with 112,000 vacant positions at any given time,” said Curry. Today, “that figure is on the rise”.

Richardson, of Four Seasons, urged ministers to take action. My appeal to the government would be to draft the white paper as quickly as possible and make sure [changes] act as soon as possible.

Cash flow uncertain

Much of Tuesday’s announcement focused on how the tax hikes themselves will work. But there are fears that the real amounts offered to the care sector are not enough.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has calculated that the sector will receive $ 1.8 billion a year for the first three years of the new plan, but about half of that could then be swallowed up by a new cap of 86,000 on the amounts that the residents must pay personally for their care. The cap goes into effect in October 2023 and replaces a system that currently has no cap and often forces the British to sell their homes to foot the bill.

With half a billion pounds over three years also earmarked for workforce training, far less remains than providers hoped, even though ministers have pledged that more of the $ 12 billion in annual taxes generated will go to the care sectors in three years.

The government is allocating a large chunk of the immediate money to tackle a large backlog of treatment that has built up in the National Health Service during the pandemic. Once this is resolved, they say more funds will be diverted to social care.

While such promises are welcome, the healthcare industry wants stronger guarantees. The possible embezzlement is not explicitly mentioned in the care plan released this week, nor in a government motion passed on Wednesday authorizing the new tax.

Politicians usually have a habit of saying one thing and then doing another, or not acting on it, so my confidence level right now isn’t high, said Four Seasons’ Richardson. Former Care Minister Norman Lamb, a former Liberal Democrat MP, observed how virtually impossible money donated to the NHS can be to withdraw afterwards.

Political solution

Still, Johnson can breathe a sigh of relief at the way the week has unfolded. Premiers from Tony Blair struggled to find the right time to launch their preferred solution, locking it in the too tough box.

Johnson’s immediate predecessor Theresa May saw her 2017 manifesto ignite after a welfare plan to make people with a number of assets pay for home care was quickly branded as dementia tax, playing a key role in his loss of a Conservative Majority in this election. A former May adviser reflected this week that, despite good intentions, the idea had poisoned the well on welfare reform for years.

Johnson redefined the developmental question when he pledged a plan to fix social care on his first day as prime minister, but that took a step back when dealing with the pandemic’s crisis. Robert Colvile, who has published articles on the subject and co-wrote the Tory manifesto, observed that the PM would get points just for facing it.

It’s been sitting there for almost 20 years now. Someone needed to grab the nettle, said the director of the Center for Policy Studies.

Former care minister and Tory Alistair Burt agreed: It is perfectly obvious that there is more to be done in terms of the details, but the fact that he bit the bullet on it deserves to be recognized.

The swift introduction of a parliamentary vote on the new levy also helped neutralize any concerted rebellion effort and placed MPs in the binary position of voting for or against action on social protection. Only five Conservatives ultimately voted against the measure, although 37 others did not participate.

That’s not to say Johnson’s bet is invulnerable. A instant YouGov poll showed voters quite divided on its merits, with 44% for and 43% against. That could change as the reality of higher taxes sets in. And while that isn’t enough to give the government a headache just yet, the depth of feelings among some party members may still be of concern.

A former Conservative minister said: It is fundamentally anti-conservative on many levels. It is a tax on labor, which benefits those who did not work for this capital to the detriment of those who did.

And they added: It won’t solve the problems. He is not raising enough money. It is basically a very good dressing.