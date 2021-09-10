Joe Biden Meets Xi Jinping After 7 Months, Says US-China Contest Must Not Cause Conflict | World news





US President Joe Biden held talks with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, for the first time in seven months, which the White House said was a broad strategic discussion over the phone. Chinese state media reported, however, that Xi Jinping pointed out to Joe Biden how US policy toward China has caused serious hardship. Read also | Singapore’s diplomacy opening up on US-China rivalry According to the White House, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have agreed to engage, in an open and direct manner, on issues concerning diplomatic relations between the United States and China. The two leaders had a broad strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge, the reading issued by the White House briefing room read. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the continued efforts of the United States to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC, the read explained. According to a senior US official quoted in reports, Biden requested the call after the White House concluded that Chinese officials who met their US counterparts this year were unwilling to engage in serious or substantive conversations. . President Biden underlined the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, the White House read continued, and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of the two nations to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict. Read also | Twenty years later, a fractured world Chinese state media said Xi Jinping and Joe Biden had candid and in-depth talks. China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese state-controlled broadcaster, said President Xi Jinping had a telephone interview with Joe Biden at the invitation of the United States and conducted candid strategic communications and exchanges, in-depth and extensive research on Sino-US relations and related issues. of mutual interest. It was the second phone call between Biden and Xi Jinping since the first took office as US president and the first in seven months. Biden, however, has yet to meet Xi since entering the White House, describing the strained relationship between the United States and China after two rounds of high-level meetings produced little progress in the process. sailing in the muddy waters of diplomacy.

