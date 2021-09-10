Opinion: Donald Trump’s raging new campaign starts where he left off





But as a performance, these moves communicate Trump’s commitment to those at his grassroots who may not only agree with him on specific issues but, more importantly, love the tone he sets. Their loyalty became evident when he said at the 2016 Republican National Convention, “I am your voice,” delighting the crowd.

Trump’s rudeness is the point. As this provokes outrage from the mainstream, it aligns it with those who may feel alienated in a world disrupted by economic and social changes. New assumptions about everything from same-sex marriage to currents of racism invisible in our institutions are sweeping away an old order as technology and service industries supplant manufacturing.

According to Harvard psychology professor Joshua Greene, the methods Trump uses to connect with his followers is like how the leader of an outcast gang might rally his group against polite society. Greene says that by choosing to make himself unacceptable to liberals and even moderates, Trump is essentially tattooing himself with scary symbols, proving to his supporters that he is the real deal. “That’s why, I think, the Republican base trusts Trump like no one else,” Greene said.

The former (and possibly future) president’s first salutes in his post-Labor Day campaign included plenty of praise for Confederate General (and traitor to the United States) Robert E. Lee, a further false claim according to which millions of ballots were not counted in the last election, and the bizarre announcement that on the 20th anniversary of September 11, he will serve as a guest commentator for an unprecedented boxing match.

If you feel like Trump is lifting a middle finger on the American general public, I would say you should follow that sentiment. He is a man who came to power with childish insults and unseemly boasting like, “Only I can fix it.” As president, he was dishonored by two separate indictments and trials in which he was acquitted solely because of his party’s control over the Senate. His record for false and misleading statements has passed 30,000, yet he garnered 75 million votes in his unsuccessful attempt to win a second term. The bond between Trump and his most staunch supporters, including those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 to stop the election validation, is energized by the jolts of emotion – outrage, anger and contempt for others – that ‘he gives. with his strange statements and behavior. His ability to harness emotions was noted when he first started running for President, and since it worked he has continued to do so. He does this by making himself a symbol of things that many reasonable Americans hate – things like coded racism, misogyny, white nationalism – defying those who might criticize him. Trump’s base is so loyal that when he falsely said he lost the 2020 election due to fraud, not only did they believe him, they demanded other Republican leaders join in. to the chorus of complaints. In the month that followed, dozens of legal efforts, ballot reviews and state-level investigations revealed no evidence that fraud determined the outcome of the election. Nonetheless, thousands of people who believed in the Big Lie staged an attack on the United States Capitol on January 6 that left one of their own, Ashli ​​Babbitt, and four others dead, 140 police officers injured and the nation. traumatized.

A responsible political leader would consider the January 6 tragedy and do what is necessary to prevent it from happening again. With his new bogus allegation of electoral fraud, Trump is proving to be the type of opposite leader, the one who arouses anger at his base apparently without caring about the consequences.

For him, what surely awaits is a greater sense of power over the GOP and a fundraising windfall. The country should brace itself for the potential for more chaos and tragedy, as some of its supporters, who plan to return to Capitol Hill on September 18, are inspired by his reckless challenge.

