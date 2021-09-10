Nadra launches contactless biometric verification service for banks – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched contactless biometric verification services for the banking and payments industry, making Pakistan one of the first countries in the world to implement the technology at the national level.

The service was launched during a visit by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir to Nadra’s headquarters on Thursday.

Banks will use the digital app on smartphones to capture and verify biometric data of potential account holders from their homes. With the introduction of this digital technology, the banking system will take a paradigm shift, adding remote biometric capture technology to the digital banking system.

The service is initially extended to five banks designated by the SBP for a pilot project. Other banks and EMIs (Electronic Money Institutions) fully licensed by the SBP, after completing the necessary formalities, will also be included in the pilot program. Once the pilot is completed, this service will be extended to all banks / EMIs, a press release released on Thursday said.

SBP Governor sees endless potential in new technologies to reach underserved population

SBP Governor said: This new mobile verification service for banks and e-money institutions is in line with the SBP’s financial inclusion initiative while creating a rapid integration opportunity using the remote identification and e-KYC functionality.

He added: The early adoption of this new technology has endless potential to reach the underserved population while providing great benefit to the financial sector as it will reduce operational costs, helping to ease the pressure on banks that have been negatively affected during this pandemic.

In his speech, Nadra President Tariq Malik said: We are responding to the need of the hour during this ongoing pandemic. This new technology enables contactless fingerprint acquisition and matching using a mobile smart phone, providing an alternative to conventional methods of performing digital financial transactions that may require specialized equipment or visits to bank branches / franchises. Nadra prides itself on maintaining its reputation for bringing niche technology trends to the country. This is another step towards our goal of creating a robust national identification system in Pakistan.

Banks have started development work to use this new service launched by Nadra last week. Nadra will also provide this service to IMEs as well as remote banking service providers. By capitalizing on Nadras’ innovative product, banks and IMEs are likely to start offering new digital banking services to their customers, through which customers will be able to open bank accounts and wallets and perform biometric financial transactions using of their cell phone cameras in the ease of their homes.

This will not only revolutionize the way banking and payment services are offered in the country, but also complement the financial inclusion campaign, Malik said.

Nadra earlier introduced a similar mobile verification service for Online Identification Services (Pak ID) which was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 1, 2021.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

