Boris Johnson’s Covid passport and ‘toolbox’ plan to boost jab to avoid more blockages

Boris Johnson says vaccine is effective against all covid variants

Key Tory says this winter will be ‘different’ and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the green light to Covid passports and booster vaccines to prevent another lockdown in the colder months to come

Boris Johnson intends to ease concerns over a winter lockdown by unveiling an emergency measures toolkit, it has been claimed.

The Prime Minister is determined to keep Britain open, thus avoiding a further feared national shutdown.

Vaccine recalls and Covid passports for stadiums and nightclubs will get the green light from ministers, it has been reported.

Number 10 is hoping the biggest flu vaccine rollout in history will ease the pressure on the overburdened NHS.

The sun say an advertising "blitz" will ensure the most vulnerable get a third Covid hit if cases continue to rise in the coming months.



















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)











UK Covid deaths were confirmed on Thursday increased by 167 as cases soar 15% amid fears of a spike in infections in the fall.

A total of 38,013 new cases have also been registered in the past 24 hours.











The figures compare with 191 deaths and 38,975 infections reported yesterday, while 178 deaths and 38,154 cases were reported around the same time last week.

A source says the prime minister is determined to avoid shutting down the country again.



















Picture: REUTERS)











The strength of our vaccination program has changed the way we fight and live with this virus, ”said a key ally.

It’s going to be different this year and having the booster program to give the most vulnerable extra protection and the most people to date have offered a flu shot. “

A member of Sage told Journal i that Mr Johnsons’ cabinet has made plans to introduce a new firewall lockdown in case hospitalization rates exceed the NHS this fall.

But a full lockdown would only be considered as a last resort.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











This is essentially the precautionary break suggested by Sage last year, the scientist said.

It would be a good idea to have contingency plans and, if a lockdown is needed, to plan for it in such a way that it has minimal economic and societal impact.

We're going to be at a peak, albeit a prolonged peak, very soon, so it's not quite the same situation as last year, when failure to reduce prevalence would have resulted in the collapse of the NHS and the people who died in parking lots.









Hospitals could overflow before deaths reach the same level. Acting early will prevent this level.

But a government spokesperson denied that it was planning a lockdown or firewall around mid-October.

Lockdown skeptic Sir Iain Duncan Smith said The sun : The only toolkit needed is a crystal clear commitment to never shut this country down again.

“Boris promised, we are on the right track and there can be no turning back now.

Unless the toolbox never means lockdown again, frankly the government will be a toolbox.