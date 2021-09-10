Telephone interview with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The founder of peace and national unity, leader of the nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, President Erdogan congratulated President Rahmon and the Tajik people on the 30th anniversary of independence. He praised the great achievements of Tajikistan in its socio-economic development and the strengthening of a constructive role in addressing important issues of the regional and international agenda.

There was an exchange of views on issues related to the further development of multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey, with emphasis on the commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as on security and the fight common against global threats and challenges.

The parties paid particular attention to worrying developments in Afghanistan. The counterparts underlined the proximity of the positions of Tajikistan and Turkey on this issue, and called for the establishment of a comprehensive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. .

Other topical international and regional issues were also discussed.

At the end of the talks, the two parties stressed the importance of continuing regular contacts for the effective promotion of all bilateral relations. President Erdoğan has agreed to pay an official visit to Tajikistan as soon as possible.