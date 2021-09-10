Government stopped importing elephants – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday barred the government from importing elephants, saying it was a violation of wildlife protection laws.

He was hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Animal Welfare Society.

The petitioner called on the federal government to fulfill its obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and the Wildlife Trade Control Act 2012 and of the wild flora of Pakistan.

Counsel for the applicant argued that the government had not made the 2012 law operational.

Due to the delay in implementing the law, he added, Pakistan’s international commitments under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora were likely to fail. ‘to be violated.

He said it was not in the public interest to allow the import of endangered animal species, especially elephants, in violation of Pakistan’s international commitments.

The tribunal requested a report from the relevant ministries for granting permission to import elephants as it was in violation of the 2012 law and international commitments under the Convention on International Trade in Species of Fauna and Flora endangered wild animals.

The court asked the secretary of the Department of Climate Change and the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to designate their respective authorized representatives to appear in court on September 28.

In the meantime, the Federal Board of Revenue is charged with ensuring that the importation of elephants is not permitted in violation of the 2012 law read with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. extinction and the conditions prescribed in the context of import control. Law 2020, according to the court order.

Judge Athar Minllah earlier delivered landmark judgments on animal rights and environmental issues.

In his recent speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Judge Minallah for his judgments on environmental issues.

In May of last year, the IHC Chief Justice handed down judgment on a lone elephant, Kaavan, at the Islamabad Zoo which for the first time recognized the legal rights of caged animals in Pakistan and leads to their freedom.

It also paved the way for the release of isolated, confined non-humans.

On May 21, 2020, Judge Minallah rendered a 67-page judgment that the animals at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad had legal rights and should be transferred to appropriate sanctuaries.

The IHC’s decision has been hailed by leading animal rights activists. American singer Cher also celebrated Kaavan’s release to a shrine abroad.

She had campaigned for animals and tweeted that the judgment was one of the greatest moments of her life.

The US-based Non Human Rights Project (NHRP) welcomed the judgment and expressed hope that it would step up its lawsuits for the release of two lone elephants in New York and Connecticut states.

The NHRP expressed the hope that since the IHC had recognized the legal rights of Kaavan and other animals, its judgment could be cited as a legal precedent in order to establish their lawsuits for the freedom of solitary elephants in the territorial jurisdictions around the world.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

