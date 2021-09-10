Senior journalist Rahimullah dies – newspaper





PESHAWAR: Senior journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai breathed his last after a long illness here. He was 66 years old.

His funeral will be held at his ancestral village Inzargai, near the Babuzai interchange on the Swat Highway today (Friday) at 11 a.m.

His son Arshid Yousafzai, who is also a journalist, confirmed that Mr. Yousafzai died after battling cancer for more than 15 months.

He was the resident editor of The News International in Peshawar and was also the BBC’s Urdu and Pashto service correspondent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr. Yousafzai, a prominent journalist and political and security analyst, was considered an authority on Afghanistan, the Taliban, Al Qaeda and the former tribal areas of Pakistan.

The deceased covered the decades-old conflict in Afghanistan since the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1979. It was to his credit that he twice interviewed the leader of the Taliban, the late Mullah Omar and the leader of Al -Qaida, Osama Bin Laden.

The deceased was born in 1954. He had received the Sitar-i-Imtiaz Award from the government and received the President’s Award on March 23, 2010.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, via his official social media account on Twitter, regretted Mr. Yousufzai’s death and called him the most respectable journalist in the country.

Saddened to learn of the death of Rahimullah Yousafzais. He was one of Pakistan’s most respectable journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well documented. My condolences and prayers go out to the family, Mr Khan tweeted.

In a message of condolence, President of the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan, Shahzada Zulfiqar, and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi also expressed their shock at the death of Mr. Yousufzai.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

