Now is the time to overload the economy, but Boris Johnson is on the brakes

Brake on Great Britain

It’s fine to steal Labors’ clothes from the NHS, but do the Tories intend to go back to being pro-business, pro-jobs Tories?

For those like The Sun who believe that a smaller state and lower taxes are vital for growth and business, the new tax burden is mountainous and terrifying.

With more normalcy returning, now is the time to supercharge the economy

Every job is now subject to an additional 2.5 per cent national insurance contribution paid by workers and their employers, the latter also facing a significant increase in corporate taxes.

But low rates were essential to create a million jobs after 2010 in the midst of the recession.

The conditions were right for start-ups and foreign companies to invest in Britain.

Higher rates are extremely likely to slam this in reverse.

Raising taxes to clear NHS backlogs and rebuild social services was a huge political punch if the new money pays little or nothing.

Boris Johnson’s bet with the economy is even bigger.

This Conservative government seems to want to emulate the New Labor spending that led to ruin when the financial crisis hit.

Our overall taxes will be the highest since the war.

What signal sent to foreign entrepreneurs or employers creating jobs who choose where to settle.

What is Boriss’ growth plan?

He was the Brexit buccaneer champion, promising to tear up the Brussels bureaucracy and free our economy.

When will it start?

It can signal new trade agreements and free ports

He can claim that Covid has so far crippled his government.

But with the return to normalcy, now is the time to supercharge the economy.

Instead, he slams on the brake.

Keep us free

WE do not need any action to avoid further containment.

We just have to refuse to have one.

The vast majority are now double-bitten and the NHS will not be overwhelmed

The vast majority are double-stitched.

The NHS will not be overwhelmed.

The booster shots and much simpler travel rules make good sense anyway.

But when the merchants of doom on the left push for more house arrest, Boris must echo his hero Churchill: Never. Never. Never.

Barnier Vote

OUR jaws fall before the hypocrisy of Michel Barnier’s brazen neck.

Do you remember him ?

Hypocrite Michel Barnier, now candidate for French presidency, wants to abandon free movement and EU judges and regain control

The EU negotiator who piously insisted that their rules and courts were sacred.

This departure was all or nothing.

Now, by running for the French presidency, he wants to give up free movement and the judges of the EU and yes regain control.

Better late than never, sir.

Congratulation . . . and welcome aboard the Brexit bus!

Off the rails

The modern makeover of THOMAS the Tank Engines is a train wreck.

From cheeky and cheerful to a sarcastic yob on the wrong side of the slopes.

Parents should not put it in place.