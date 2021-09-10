Civilian and military leaders pledge to meet all security challenges – Pakistan





The supreme body reviews the objectives of the revised national action plan. Sets up a cell to ensure the rapid and fluid flow of information on internal security issues. Reviews the steps in place to ensure the rock-solid safety of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

ISLAMABAD: The country’s civilian and military leaders pledged on Thursday to address all external and internal security challenges with vigor by eliminating re-emerging terrorists and extremist groups through the coordinated efforts of all relevant authorities.

They also reviewed and revised the National Action Plan (PAN) launched in January 2015 to suppress terrorism and complete the counterterrorism offensive in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

A PAN Apex Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of Interservice Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid , reviewed the various measures that have been put in place. ensure rock-solid security for foreigners, especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country.

In order to ensure a rapid, correct and fluid flow of information on internal security issues, the meeting decided to create a national crisis information management unit with the interior and information ministries. as lead bodies.

The main objective of the meeting was to eliminate new and old terrorists and extremist groups who are trying to be active again in the context of recent developments in Afghanistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn after the meeting.

According to him, the prime minister and the head of the army have called on all chief ministers, chief secretaries, inspectors general of police and heads of all provincial counterterrorism departments to ensure that measures be taken in their respective jurisdictions and not to allow any extremist and terrorist group to re – emerge for anti – state activities.

In fact, after recent developments in Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban, some [extremist and terrorist] The groups misunderstood that they can reappear for their nefarious purposes, Chaudhry said, adding that the meeting is committed to crushing these groups with an iron fist.

Responding to a question, he said India’s role in the current situation in Afghanistan and terrorist activities in Pakistan had also been discussed in detail.

A source close to the meeting said the NAP committee had vowed that no one would be allowed to take up arms and that no violence from any group would be tolerated. He said the meeting also discussed recent incidents of terrorism in the country and called on the relevant authorities to stem them with an iron fist in the future.

The meeting, the source said, also reviewed the results of the NAP and set new goals to ensure peace and human security in the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Fawad Chaudhry , National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Chief Ministers, AJK Prime Minister, Federal Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, IG and senior civilian and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan. The meeting took into account the latest developments, in particular the situation in neighboring Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country, an official press release said.

The committee, he said, reviewed the short, medium and long term goals of the revised NAP and deliberated on the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including the federation, provinces and agencies. ‘law application. It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be defined for each target with defined timelines.

It was decided to accelerate the implementation of various measures to address emerging security challenges, including cybersecurity and espionage, judicial and civil reforms, strengthening the capacity of law enforcement, combating extremism and other issues directly impacting national security.

The meeting also reviewed the internal situation, in particular some recent incidents involving public order. It was decided that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and that criminals would be treated with the full force of the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said the nation had paid a huge price in combating the threat of terrorism. He paid tribute to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices in ensuring internal security.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for strengthened coordination and effective measures to achieve various short, medium and long term objectives set in the framework of the revised NAP.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development, Prime Minister Khan urged provinces to make full use of digital cadastral mapping to control land grabbing and illegal construction.

He said vertical construction activity was one of the government’s priorities that would save land, in addition to providing affordable housing for people.

The Prime Minister was informed that the Ministry of Housing is building 86,323 housing units at an estimated cost of 463 billion rupees. It has also provided over 200,000 jobs and generated over 2,314 trillion rupees in economic activity.

Prime Minister Khan ordered the relevant authorities to complete the digitized cadastral mapping of the city of Lahore as soon as possible. With that, he was informed that the project would be completed by November 15 of this year.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

