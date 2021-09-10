GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo





GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo match between Gorkha 11 and Coimbra Knights. They will compete for the first time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Details:

The 20th ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode match will see Gorkha 11 take on the Coimbra Knights on September 10 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Preview:

Gorkha 11 will face the Coimbra Knights for the first time in this season’s twentieth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode.

Gorkha 11 is currently placed sixth on this season’s ECS T10 Cartaxo FanCode’s points table while the Coimbra Knights are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

Gorkha 11 has played four games this FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo season where they have managed two games at WI while the Coimbra Knights have played five games this season where they too have won two games.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 23 ° C on match day with 62% humidity and a wind speed of 13 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Launch Report:

The Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a suitable hitting surface and should help hitters once again here. The Pacers could get some help towards the second half of the game while the spinners

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 114.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The team that hits the second has some excellent records here. They maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this field.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Probable XI:

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (week), Imran Khan, Saddam Akbory, Madhukar Thapa, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Lakshman KC, Amandeep Ghumman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Harjit Bhatia, Rinku Singh

Bench: Mandip Singh, Jagroop Singh, Amandeep Singh

Knights of Coimbra: Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Vikas Kumar, Muhammad Irfan, Giorpreet Singh, Amit Kumar, Stephen Waddell, MD Zaman (week)

Bench: Faisal Bashir, Lovey Saini, Rob Lewis

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Imran Khan-II is a right handed batsman and middle right arm athlete of Gorkha 11. He has so far smashed 106 points and taken 3 wickets in this tournament.

Andrew Winter is a right-handed batsman and right-arm quick pitcher for the Coimbra Knights. He has scored 61 runs and picked up 8 wickets in this tournament so far.

Junaid Khan-II is a right-handed drummer and middle right-arm athlete for the Coimbra Knights. He has slammed 106 races and grabbed 4 wickets in this tournament so far.

Mubeen Tariq is a right-handed batsman and slow right-arm pitcher for the Coimbra Knights. He has scored 76 points and scalped 6 wickets in this tournament so far.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Andrew Winter, Junaid Khan-II

Vice-Captain Imran Khan-II, Mubeen Tariq

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for GOR vs CK Dream11 Team:

Guardians Suman Ghimire, Arslan Naseem

Drummers Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Vikas Kumar

Polyvalent Andrew Winter (C), Imran Khan-II (VC), Madhukar Thapa

Bowlers Junaid Khan-II, Mubeen Tariq, Rahul Bhardwaj

Suggested GOR vs CK Dream11 prediction to play XI # 2 for the GOR vs CK Dream11 team:

Guardians Suman Ghimire, Arslan Naseem

Drummers Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Vikas Kumar, Absar Alam

The versatile Andrew Winter, Imran Khan-II

Bowlers Junaid Khan-II (C), Mubeen Tariq (VC), Rahul Bhardwaj

GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Expert Tips:

Andrew Winter will be a great choice of captain for the mini-big leagues. Absar Alam and Saddam Akbory are the kickers here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-3-3-3.

GOR vs CK FanCode ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 20 Likely Winners:

The Coimbra Knights should win this game.

